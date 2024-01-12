US and UK launch offensive against Houthi targets in Yemen

#launch #offensive #Houthi #targets #Yemen

In a joint operation, the United States and the United Kingdom began attacks on Houthi-linked targets in Yemen on Friday, the first attack against the Iran-backed rebel group since it began threatening and attacking international shipping in the Red Sea since late June. last year.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels assured this Friday morning that the aforementioned international coalition is bombing numerous cities in Yemen, attacks that were confirmed by the White House.

“US military forces, together with the United Kingdom and with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, have carried out successful attacks against several targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels that endangered freedom of navigation in one of the most important waterways in the world,” declared the President of the United States, Joe Biden, according to a statement from the White House.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks against our personnel or allow hostile actors to endanger freedom of navigation,” Biden added.

For his part, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explained that the country’s Royal Air Force, together with the United States, with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain, carried out selective attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

At the same time, a member of the Houthi Defense and Security Council, Abdulsalam Jahaf, stated on his Telegram channel that “right now, the United States and the United Kingdom are launching attacks in Hodeida, Sanaa (the capital), Dhamar, Saada,” assuring Furthermore, Israeli forces also participated in the attacks.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to , said the attacks were being carried out by planes, ships and submarines. The source stated that more than a dozen locations had been attacked and that the purpose of the bombings was to weaken the military capabilities of the Houthis and were not just symbolic.

An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to carry out airstrikes against military targets in Yemen. Photo: United Kingdom Ministry of Defense via

These are believed to be the first strikes the United States has carried out against the Houthis in Yemen since 2016.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have been attacking those sea routes to show their “support for Palestine and the Gaza Strip” following Israeli bombings. These attacks have disrupted international trade on the key route between Europe and Asia, which accounts for around 15% of global maritime traffic.

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. However, many of the ships attacked had no ties to Israel.

A Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader freighter in the Red Sea in this photograph released on November 20, 2023. Houthi military media/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The US military said Thursday that the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile at international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden, marking the group’s 27th attack since Nov. 19. Last Wednesday, January 3, the United States together with allied countries had issued a final warning to the Houthis in the face of the attacks.

A rebel leader said, in the face of American warnings, that any American attack against the group would not go unanswered.

The trigger for what is happening today in the Red Sea, and the reaction of the Western allies, was the capture of a ship by Iran this Thursday. From Washington they demanded the immediate release of the oil tanker that was sailing in the Sea of ​​Oman, but the Iranian authorities responded that this was revenge for the ship taken by the United States in 2023.