US Approves Emergency Arms Sales to Israel

CNN Indonesia

Saturday, 30 Dec 2023 08:40 WIB

Illustration. The US approved the sale of high-explosive ammunition and war equipment worth US$147.4 million (around Rp. 2.2 quadrillion) to Israel on Friday (29/12). (REUTERS/IDF)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

United States of America (US) approves sale of high-explosive ammunition and war equipment to Israel on Friday (29/12). The total sales were recorded at US$147.5 million or around Rp. 2,242 trillion.

The sale was made under emergency provisions bypassing congressional review. The same terms were used in early December to approve the sale of nearly 14,000 tank ammunition to Israel.

“The Secretary of State determined that there was an emergency that required the immediate sale of weapons to the Israeli government thereby bypassing the normal requirements for congressional review,” wrote a statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, reported AFP.

Israel, the agency continued, will utilize this increased capability to prevent regional threats and strengthen its internal defense.

“It is the obligation of all countries to use ammunition in accordance with international humanitarian law,” they added.

Since it began on October 7, Israel’s aggression has claimed more than 21 thousand lives in the Gaza Strip. Most of them are groups of women and children.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that at least 21,320 Palestinians were killed and more than 55 thousand injured as a result of the war.

Since the temporary ceasefire ended in early December, Israel has increasingly brutalized its attacks on the Gaza Strip. Israel is also expanding its operations to the south, a region where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering.

Also Read:  National carriers are closely monitored

It is estimated that around 1.9 million Gaza residents have been displaced since last October. The UN refugee agency (UNRWA) warned that 40 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are currently at risk of starvation.

(asr/asr)

