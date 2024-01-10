US approves first ETF with direct exposure to bitcoin – Criptoativos

#approves #ETF #direct #exposure #bitcoin #Criptoativos

The first publicly listed funds with direct exposure to bitcoin are here in the US. After months of waiting and (optimistic) expectations from investors, the North American financial regulator gave the green light to the first “exchange traded funds” (ETF) with exposure to the “spot” price of the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

The supervisor led by Gary Gensler not only gave the green light to the first application – from ARK Investments and 21 Shares – but also authorized the launch of other ETFs, whose applications were subsequently submitted, including from BlackRock and Fidelity. In total, 11 financial instruments of this nature were authorized in a single decision.

In a separate statement published on the SEC’s website, the supervisor’s president argues that this simultaneous approval of several ETFs will allow “equal conditions for all issuers and promote competition, benefiting investors and the market in general”. The cryptocurrency platform Coinbase is the custodian for most issuers. Other big names such as JPMorgan are also included in this process, serving as intermediaries between investors and ETF participation units.

Today was “D” day, or rather “B” day, for the cryptocurrency market, which has been anticipating this decision. Approval was given by the deadline and after Tuesday night, X’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) account was hacked and a false approval announcement was made. The incident did not compromise the decision which, this time, is serious. But the ad was not immune to problems.

The document was published by the SEC moments before the close of the session on Wall Street, having quickly “disappeared” from the page. At the time of writing this article, the decision is still unavailable, with the document having been downloaded by Blooomberg.

Even before the SEC’s decision, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) had informed the supervisor that it had already opened a quote for the ARK ETF.

Furthermore, andThis exchange has already scheduled the start of trading for this Thursday, January 11th, not only for this instrument, but for 10 other similar ETFs, which led the market to speculate that the supervisor led by Gary Gensler would end up not only giving the green light to the first requests, but also to more than a dozen requests. The Bloomberg terminal also had its own ticker ready for the ARK ETF.

The fact that there is an ETF with dietary exposure to bitcoin means that there is a financial instrument that allows investment in cryptocurrency indirectly, for investors who cannot or do not want to invest money directly in this crypto asset. In other words, the ETF can thus attract more capital to the market.

SEC “will thoroughly investigate any fraud or manipulation in the market”

Gary Gensler considers in the statement that this decision allows greater protection for investors, as the issuers of these ETFs “will be obliged to provide complete, true and fair information about the products”.

“Secondly, these financial instruments will be quoted and traded on registered stock exchanges”, which are “regulated” and which “must have rules designed to prevent fraud and manipulation”. Furthermore, the SEC guarantees that it will “closely monitor” the exchanges, in order to ensure that they are applying these rules.”

The SEC leader also ensures that the supervisor “will thoroughly investigate any fraud or manipulation in the markets, including schemes that use social media.”

Gary Gensler also takes advantage of this note to attack cryptocurrency platformsstressing that this approval is not a green light for these entities, especially because “for the most part, they are not in compliance with federal laws governing securities and often present conflicts of interest”, argues the SEC leader.

After the announcement of this decision, bitcoin continued to appreciate 1.02% to $45,798.76.

(News updated at 10:00 am with statements from SEC leader Gary Gensler).