US Attacks Houthis in Yemen After Missile Attack on British Tanker

#Attacks #Houthis #Yemen #Missile #Attack #British #Tanker

Jakarta

United States troops attacked an anti-ship missile in Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthi rebel group, which they said was ready to be fired on Saturday (27/1) morning local time. This came hours after the Houthis fired missiles at a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

US and British forces have launched a joint offensive aimed at reducing the Houthis’ ability to attack ships crossing the main Red Sea trade route. The Houthis carried out these attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

Washington itself has also carried out a series of air strikes, but the Houthis have promised to continue their attacks.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had carried out another strike early Saturday against a “Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and ready to launch”.

“Troops then attacked and destroyed the missile in self-defense,” CENTCOM said in a statement on social media platform X, as reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (27/1/2024).

The previous night, the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda was hit by a missile fired by the Yemeni navy, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

“The attack was direct and resulted in the ship catching fire,” he added.

(ita/ita)

Also Read:  Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Surgeon Dr. Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine
Surgeon Dr. Andrews retires after revolutionizing sports medicine
Posted on
sleep, alcohol and ideal heart rate
sleep, alcohol and ideal heart rate
Posted on
LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs. Oil on the rise – Markets in a minute
LVMH gives Stoxx 600 a ride to two-year highs. Oil on the rise – Markets in a minute
Posted on
The end of housework, really?
The end of housework, really?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News