US Attacks Houthis in Yemen After Missile Attack on British Tanker

United States troops attacked an anti-ship missile in Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthi rebel group, which they said was ready to be fired on Saturday (27/1) morning local time. This came hours after the Houthis fired missiles at a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

US and British forces have launched a joint offensive aimed at reducing the Houthis’ ability to attack ships crossing the main Red Sea trade route. The Houthis carried out these attacks in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

Washington itself has also carried out a series of air strikes, but the Houthis have promised to continue their attacks.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had carried out another strike early Saturday against a “Houthi anti-ship missile aimed at the Red Sea and ready to launch”.

“Troops then attacked and destroyed the missile in self-defense,” CENTCOM said in a statement on social media platform X, as reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (27/1/2024).

The previous night, the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda was hit by a missile fired by the Yemeni navy, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

“The attack was direct and resulted in the ship catching fire,” he added.

