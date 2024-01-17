US attacks Yemen’s Houthis again, tensions in the Red Sea are getting hotter

#attacks #Yemens #Houthis #tensions #Red #Sea #hotter

In a photo provided by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, taken from the ship HMS Diamond, a Sea Viper missile was fired in the Red Sea targeting the Houthis. The US and UK jointly attack the Houthis. Photo/AP

SANAA – The United States (US) launched a new attack against the Houthis on Tuesday (16/1/2024). The group, which is allied with Iran, also claimed responsibility for the missile attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The latest US attack has raised tensions in the strategic waterway to a higher level.

The US said the strikes targeted four anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis were preparing to launch at commercial ships in the Red Sea.

With this attack, America demonstrated its willingness to deepen its military activities in Yemen.

Last week, the US and UK struck more than 60 targets in Yemen, in what they said was an effort to prevent the Houthis from launching maritime attacks.

The Houthi group said they attacked the ship which they considered to have ties to Israel as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the war there began on October 7.

But a growing number of ships hit by attacks appear to have nothing to do with Israel.

The US said last week’s strikes successfully targeted radar systems, air defense systems, as well as storage and launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

But US officials warn they have only destroyed about 20 to 30% of the Houthis’ offensive capabilities.

Also Read:  World: Survivors of the Nova festival sued the Israeli defense agencies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

9 Causes of Venezuela Falling into Poverty, Previously the Richest Oil Producing Country in the World!
9 Causes of Venezuela Falling into Poverty, Previously the Richest Oil Producing Country in the World!
Posted on
BMW does not give up diesel ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
BMW does not give up diesel ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
GSC postpones Stalker 2 again, shares ‘final’ release date – Gaming – News
GSC postpones Stalker 2 again, shares ‘final’ release date – Gaming – News
Posted on
The Official Gazette dated January 17 was published!
The Official Gazette dated January 17 was published!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News