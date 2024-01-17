US attacks Yemen’s Houthis again, tensions in the Red Sea are getting hotter

#attacks #Yemens #Houthis #tensions #Red #Sea #hotter

In a photo provided by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, taken from the ship HMS Diamond, a Sea Viper missile was fired in the Red Sea targeting the Houthis. The US and UK jointly attack the Houthis. Photo/AP

SANAA – The United States (US) launched a new attack against the Houthis on Tuesday (16/1/2024). The group, which is allied with Iran, also claimed responsibility for the missile attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The latest US attack has raised tensions in the strategic waterway to a higher level.

The US said the strikes targeted four anti-ship ballistic missiles that the Houthis were preparing to launch at commercial ships in the Red Sea.

With this attack, America demonstrated its willingness to deepen its military activities in Yemen.

Last week, the US and UK struck more than 60 targets in Yemen, in what they said was an effort to prevent the Houthis from launching maritime attacks.

The Houthi group said they attacked the ship which they considered to have ties to Israel as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the war there began on October 7.

But a growing number of ships hit by attacks appear to have nothing to do with Israel.

The US said last week’s strikes successfully targeted radar systems, air defense systems, as well as storage and launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

But US officials warn they have only destroyed about 20 to 30% of the Houthis’ offensive capabilities.