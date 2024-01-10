US Aviation Federation cancels hundreds of flights after Alaska Airlines incident

#Aviation #Federation #cancels #hundreds #flights #Alaska #Airlines #incident

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has canceled hundreds of flights with Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft since Friday night.

All of the above, when a cockpit panel exploded on an aircraft of that type during Alaska Airlines flight 1282, one of the 11 airlines that have aircraft of this model.

The FAA on Saturday ordered the temporary landing of 171 Boeing planes installed with the same panel after an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing with a hole in the fuselage.

The door plug tore off the left side of the plane after taking off from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, forcing the pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew members on board.

“They will be grounded until the FAA is satisfied that they are safe,” the agency said of the affected 737 MAX 9 jets in a statement Sunday.

According to local reports, Copa Airlines and Aeroméxico, the airlines of Panama and Mexico, also suspended the activities of these aircraft after the incident of depressurization of Alaska Airlines.

Turkish Airlines also removed its fleet of five Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from operation for testing, it stated. Yahya Ustun, the company’s spokesperson on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

