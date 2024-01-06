US B-1 Lancer Supersonic Bomber Crashes in South Dakota

#Lancer #Supersonic #Bomber #Crashes #South #Dakota

Jakarta –

A B-1 Lancer supersonic bomber belonging to the United States (US) crashed. This sophisticated aircraft fell from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, United States.

Reporting from AP News, Saturday (6/1/2024), the B-1 Lancer supersonic plane crashed on Thursday (4/1) at around 17.50 local time. At the time of the accident the plane was on a training mission.

“There were four crew members on board. All four managed to eject,” read a statement from local authorities.

The crash occurred as bad weather hit Ellsworth Air Force Base. Visibility was said to be poor with freezing temperatures and low cloud cover.

American authorities have not explained further regarding the cause of the crash of this sophisticated aircraft. However, so far it is confirmed that there have been no deaths.

The B-1 Lancer aircraft is a supersonic bomber that first operated since the 1980s. This aircraft has been used to support the presence of United States (US) bombers in the Asia-Pacific region as well as to carry out close air support missions in US operations in Afghanistan.

60 aircraft of this type are at two air force bases currently. The advanced aircraft operates out of Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

Also read ‘When the US Launched a Spaceship Carrying a Secret Mission’:

(ygs/idh)