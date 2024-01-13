US bank results and producer prices shake up Wall Street – Stock Exchange

#bank #results #producer #prices #shake #Wall #Street #Stock #Exchange

Wall Street traded between gains and losses and ended up ending the session mixed with investors evaluating the 2023 results of the largest banks in the United States, as well as the producer price index in the United States.

The main indices on Wall Street closed the trade without defined trend this Friday, leaving behind a warm session with little movement. Investors focused on results of the largest North American banks it is us producer price figures in the United States which showed a slowdown in December.

The US producer price index for December showed an acceleration of 1% in annual terms. This number compares with economists’ expectations of a 1.3% rise heard by .

In monthly terms, prices decreased by 0.1%, with slow down for three consecutive months, the longest series since 2020. Economists expected a movement of the same size, but of acceleration. In turn, underlying producer prices remained unchanged compared to November, but accelerated 1.8% compared to the same period last year.

O Dow Jones fell 0.31%, at 37,592.98 points. Already the S&P 500 added 0.07%, to 4,783.83 points and the technological Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.02% to 14,972.76 points. During the week, the three indices registered earnings: the Dow rose 0.87%, the S&P advanced 1.47% and the Nasdaq gained the most by appreciating 2.15%.

The market focused on the results of the largest North American banks. O JPMorgan (-0,73%), Bank of America (-1,06%) e Wells Fargo (-3.34%) saw profits be pressured to pay a fee to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) agency – which works to guarantee bank deposits in the United States – within the scope of collapse from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year.

O Citi (1.04%) even registered a loss in the fourth quarterwhile the bench led by Jamie Dimond shone, after the financial margin has broken a record.

Me and BlackRock what surpassed analysts’ estimates, both in terms of profits and assets under management, amounted to 0.88%. The manager also announced an agreement to acquire a fund managerGlobal Infrastructure Partners (GIP), for 12.5 billion dollars.

“Banks are well capitalizedbut they are also going through some consequences of having to deal with an inverted yield curve: less capital markets activity, probably less credit activity and still overcoming the shocks of the pandemic”, Art Hogan, “chief market strategist” at B Riley Wealth, told .

Among other market movements, Delta Air Lines fell 8.97%, after having revised downwards the earnings outlook for 2024justifying it with higher costs, problems with supply chains and economic uncertainty.

A Teslain turn, fell 3.67% after having reduced prices of some models in China and have announced that it will suspend production at Berlin’s “gigafactory” for two weeksdue to the lack of components resulting from changes in maritime routes due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea