US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks

New York, Jan 12 (EFE).- The profits of some large banks in the United States suffered in the last quarter of 2023 due to the payment of a government fee related to the falls, at the beginning of the year, of regional banks such as the Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank.

Still, banks benefited from high interest rates, with JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, reporting record annual profits of nearly $50 billion.

Of these, more than 4 billion came from the firm First Republic, which JPMorgan bought at a bargain price during the banking crisis at the beginning of the year.

Its chief executive, Jamie Dimon, one of the most heard voices on Wall Street, said in the earnings release that the US economy remains resilient and consumers continue to spend.

However, the executive also warned that there is a constant need to increase spending due to the green economy. Combine this with changes in global supply chains, increased military spending and rising health care costs, and inflation could reach higher rates than the market expects, he predicted.

Layoffs at Citigroup

The Citigroup bank will lay off 10% of its staff after suffering losses of $1,839 million in the last quarter of 2023 due to increased expenses, the cost of credit and a drop in income.

In the same quarter of the previous year, the firm recorded a profit of 2.5 billion dollars.

The staff cut will affect around 20,000 employees in the medium term, according to one of the documents published this Friday by the entity as part of its business results for the fourth quarter and 2023.

In a statement, the American entity indicated that despite the losses in the fourth quarter, for the whole year the profit has amounted to 9.2 billion euros, compared to 14,500 million in 2022; Revenues for fiscal year 2023 amounted to 78.5 billion euros, above the 75.3 billion euros in 2022.

Lower profits for Bank of America

The Bank of America firm, for its part, obtained a net profit of 26,515 million dollars in 2023, 3.68% lower than the 27,528 million earned the previous year, due, among other reasons, to the contributions to the guarantee fund. American made in the last quarter of the year.

Wells Fargo obtained a net profit of $19,142 million in 2023, 40% more than the previous year. In the fourth quarter of the year, the bank recorded a net profit of 3,446 million dollars, 9% above the result of the same period of the previous year.

Investors gave a mixed reception to the figures, which are usually interpreted as a thermometer of the economy, and around mid-session JPMorgan rose (0.45%) and Citigroup (-0.83%), Bank of America (-0.83%) fell. -0.81%) and Wells Fargo (-2.59%).

The big banking results will continue on Tuesday – Monday is a holiday in the US – with the figures from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley more dependent on the investment market than the average consumer, and which probably reflect the good performance of Wall Street last year.