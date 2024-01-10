US-British troops shoot down 21 drones fired by Houthis

Jakarta

United States (US) and British troops shot down 18 drones (UAVs) and three missiles fired by the Houthi rebel group towards international shipping lanes in the Red Sea. The US military stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday (9/1) local time.

The launch of the 21 drones and missiles came a week after 12 countries led by the United States warned the Houthi group there would be consequences if they did not immediately stop attacks on commercial ships.

The attack, according to the Yemen-based rebel group, was carried out to support Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is fighting the Hamas group.

“Iran-backed Houthis launched a complex attack with Iranian-designed one-way UAVs…, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory into the Southern Red Sea,” US Central Command said (CENTCOM) in a statement, as reported by the news agency AFPWednesday (10/1/2024).

The drone and missile were shot down by a combination of F/A-18 fighters operating from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and one British and three American destroyers, CENTCOM said, adding that there were no injuries or casualties. reported damage.

The United States created a multinational naval task force last month to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, which endanger transit routes carrying up to 12 percent of global trade.

The Houthi group said they targeted ships linked to Israel. However, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US naval forces in the Middle East, said last week that dozens of countries had connections to the ships that the Houthis had attacked.

