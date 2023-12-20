US Cities are the Richest, but Asia Dominates the Top 10

#Cities #Richest #Asia #Dominates #Top

According to recent studies this city is the richest in the world. However, in the list of top 10 cities, cities in Asia dominate.

Reported Travel + Leisure, Wednesday (20/12/2023), New York City is the richest city in the world. This area beats other big cities such as Tokyo, London and Hong Kong with 340,000 millionaires living in this city.

The Big Apple takes the top spot thanks to its largest concentration of millionaires, according to a study from Henley & Partners. The company looked at the number of high-net-worth residents in each city.

“The right to live, work, study and invest in leading international wealth centers such as New York, London, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong can be earned through investment,” said Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, in a statement.

“The ability to relocate yourself, family, or business to a more favorable city or having the option to choose between several different residences around the world is an increasingly important aspect of international wealth and legacy planning for private clients,” he explains.

Outside New York City, Tokyo ranks second as the richest city with 290,300 millionaires, followed by the Bay Area in California with 285,000 millionaires, London with 258,000 millionaires, and Singapore with 240,100 millionaires. Los Angeles takes the No. 1 spot 6 on the list with 205,400 millionaires, while Chicago takes the No. 1 spot. 11 with 124,000 millionaires.

In terms of the super rich (billionaires count in USD), the Bay Area is in first place with 63 people, followed by New York City with 58 people, and Beijing with 43 people.

However, just because a city is expensive, doesn’t mean there aren’t bargains to be found and budget-friendly activities. In New York, for example, there are affordable hotel options and free activities like riding the Staten Island Ferry and bird watching in Central Park to walking on the Brooklyn Bridge to relaxing on one of the public beaches.

In San Francisco, tourists can walk or bike across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, picnic in Alamo Square Park, and tour the Mission Murals all for free or for a small fee.

Here is a list of the 10 richest cities in the world, and the number of billionaires who live there:

1. New York – 340,000 people

2. Tokyo – 290.300

3. San Francisco Bay Area – 285.000

4. London – 258.000

5. Singapore – 240,100

6. Los Angeles – 205,400

7. Hong Kong – 129,500

8. Beijing – 128.200

9. Shanghai – 127.200

10. Sydney – 126.900.

