US Condemns Iran’s Attacks on Pakistan, Iraq and Syria

The United States (US) reacted strongly to Iran’s attacks on Pakistan, Iraq and Syria. The US strongly condemned the attack.

“So we condemn the attack,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, reported by AFP, Thursday (18/1/2024).

Miller assessed that what Iran had done had violated the boundaries of sovereignty. In fact, he said, Iran had violated the borders of three neighboring countries.

“We have seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three neighboring countries in just the last few days,” he said.

Pakistan has now withdrawn its ambassador from Iran. Pakistan also blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad after the airstrike. For information, the Iranian attack occurred Tuesday (16/1) night after similar attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called the attack near the border between the two countries unprovoked and a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

