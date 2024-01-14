US Congratulates William Lai on Winning Taiwan Presidential Election, but…

WASHINGTON DC, KOMPAS.com – The United States on Saturday (13/1/2024) congratulated William Lai or Lai Ching-te after winning the 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election.

However, US President Joe Biden emphasized that Washington does not support the independence of the self-governing island, which China claims is part of its country.

“We do not support independence,” he said when asked by journalists about the US position on Taiwan, quoted by AFP.

Biden’s statement is in fact contrary to the spirit brought by William Lai.

He has previously expressed support for Taiwanese independence and positioned himself as a defender of the island’s democratic way of life.

Separately, in a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to Lai for his victory in Saturday’s crucial vote.

He also praised the “strong democratic system and electoral process” that has been operating in Taiwan.

Blinken added that Washington is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, as well as the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure.

Lai, branded by China as a threat to peace, had vowed on Saturday to defend Taiwan against “intimidation” by China.

Lai’s victory could also be proof that the island’s residents ignored warnings from China and led them to victory in the Taiwanese elections.

The United States said earlier this week that it planned to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan after the vote and warned China against military provocations.

