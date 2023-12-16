US Congress approves Joe Biden impeachment process –

Accused of using influence from his time as vice president to profit from his son’s business in Ukraine, Republican deputies, who have a majority in the Chamber, approved the opening of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The President of the United States of America is accused of using the influence of the time when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, between 2009 and 2017, to facilitate and obtain benefits for his son Hunter Biden to do business in Ukraine, CNN highlights today .

With this approval, the investigation will begin and the Democrat will be formally investigated by deputies, in a process that is divided into two stages.

In the first, a committee in the House of Representatives will call witnesses and collect documents, which could take up to a few weeks. The evidence will be analyzed and, if the process is accepted by the members of the commission, they will write the crimes in article format. The articles are then voted on in the Chamber plenary. At this stage, approval only depends on a simple majority. If this happens, the president is declared “impeached”, but does not leave office.

It should be remembered that former President Donald Trump was declared impeached twice.

The second stage is already taking place in the North American Senate, which will judge the process. “The president himself may be called upon to defend himself against the accusations in front of the senators. Other witnesses may also testify. The president of the Supreme Court of the United States supervises the entire rite”, describes the international press.

“At the end of all work, a vote is called. The president only loses his mandate if the conviction is approved by two-thirds of the senators. That is, 67 of the 100 senators. There are currently 51 Democrats and 49 Republicans in the Senate.”

To date, no American president has been removed from office.

