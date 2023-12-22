US core inflation is clearly continuing to decline

#core #inflation #continuing #decline

While most European stock markets appear to be showing some signs of fatigue, Wall Street remains in great spirits. And why not, an important inflation figure from the US today – the PCE core inflation – fell more than expected in November and that means news on the interest rate level.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation (Core PCE) moved down to 3.2% in November, the lowest since March 2021. The Fed Funds Rate is now more than 2% above Core PCE, the most restrictive monetary policy we’ve seen since October 2007. pic.twitter.com/82HItfT9cl — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) December 22, 2023

The focus of the market will increasingly shift from inflation to other relevant issues such as economic growth, government deficits and of course corporate results.

Damrak

No racing party on the Damrak today, partly due to the sharp drop in the price of Prosus (see further below). The rest of the funds included in the AEX barely moved. The books of many institutionals are already closed.

Marginal price movements, often in a margin of less than 0.5% without significant news, or mainly daily noise about which there is little further explanation. And we’ll leave that aside this time.

The 800-point limit is a little further out of sight, but on balance investors should not grumble this year, apart from individual zeperds.

The AEX dropped the last day before Christmas and closed 0.6% lower to end up at 785.45 points.

Top three risers/fallers

ArcelorMittal

Steel giant ArcelorMittal has abandoned plans to acquire US Steel. That led to a small relief rally. At the same time, market conditions in the steel sector are far from optimal and the group will suffer increasing competition from China:

Competition from China is increasing IEX Premium via @IEXnl — IEX Investors Desk (@Beleggersdesk) December 22, 2023

General Electric

General Electric was once the largest company in the world in terms of stock market value. Now, after various restructurings and divestitures, little is left of it. British super investor Chris Hohn also made a big move. The question is whether that is also sensible for investors:

Sharper focus on GE by splitting up IEX Premium via @IEXnl — IEX Investors Desk (@Beleggersdesk) December 22, 2023

Knaus Tabbert

Knaus Tabbert may be better known among campers than among investors, but it is high time that changed. With more than 6% based on the current share price, the camper builder from Jandelsbrunn is already a good dividend payer, but the dividend yield will quickly rise to above 10% in the coming years. An extensive introduction;

Knaus Tabbert will significantly increase the dividend in the coming years via IEX Premium @IEXnl — IEX Investors Desk (@Beleggersdesk) December 22, 2023

Recession

The difference in economic performance between the eurozone and the US is clearly visible in the corporate bond market, more specifically the so-called ‘junk bonds’. A very risky market segment that the average private investor should not venture into, no matter how lucrative interest rates of up to 20% may seem. However, it does deliver very useful information for investors on:

Eurozone economy heading for heavy weather IEX Premium via @IEXnl — IEX Investors Desk (@Beleggersdesk) December 22, 2023

IEX BeleggersPodCast

The week traditionally ends with the IEX BeleggersPodCast. A lot is happening in the financial markets, especially at the individual fund level, and this week discussions included: Argen-X, Adyen, OCI, Basic Fit, Just Eat Takeaway and of course Prosus. Of course, interest rates, the Fed and the ECB were also inevitably discussed, as well as some more background information on biotech and Chinese shares. The podcast can be found here:

IEX BeleggersPodcast: OCI Argenx the Dutch ten-year interest rate Adyen Basic Fit IEXnl via @IEXnl — IEX Investors Desk (@Beleggersdesk) December 22, 2023

Wall Street

The latest macro figures from the US played into the hands of the bulls. For example, new sustainable orders increased more than expected on a monthly basis and core inflation fell more than expected. All in all, enough to get off to a positive start in the US.

And almost Christmas or not, there was plenty of company news. So left pharmaceutical giant Bristol Meyers Squibb (+2.7%) know it is for $14 billion Karuna Therapeutics (+ 47%) acquired a sportswear manufacturer Nike (-10.5%) a heavy pandering from investors on a downright weak outlook and layers of gold mining shares demanded.

At the close in Europe, the Dow Jones was fractionally higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Annuities

A sleep-inducing market today for bond traders. For most people there was no money to be made from this: there was hardly any movement in the run-up to Christmas.

Ten-year interest rate in the Netherlands 2.26% (minus 2 basis points)

Ten-year interest rate Germany 1.96% (plus 1 basis point)

Ten-year interest rate France 2.47% (- basis points)

Ten-year interest rate Italy 3.54% (minus 1 basis point)

US ten-year interest rate 3.89% (minus 1 basis point)

Ten-year UK interest rate 3.53% (- basis points)

Broad market

In the run-up to the holidays, trade is no longer that big. Most professional parties have already closed their books. What was interesting at the individual fund level was a strong recovery at the Belgian fund Argen-X (+ 12,8%).

Furthermore, the VIX back to life somewhat, but from a low level, it seems gold to make another attempt to break away from the $2,000 limit once and for all, it seems oil price not at all fresh and there is (finally) 1.10 on the board for the euro/dollar.

The Damrak

DSM-Firmenich (-0.3%) received a lower price target from an investment bank, but remains worth buying according to the same bank.

(-0.3%) received a lower price target from an investment bank, but remains worth buying according to the same bank. Philips (+ 1.1%) was recently and again negatively in the news, but the share price seems to pay little attention to this.

(+ 1.1%) was recently and again negatively in the news, but the share price seems to pay little attention to this. Prosus (-13.4%) was – of course – dragged along by the sharp fall in the price of Tencent in Asia last night.

(-13.4%) was – of course – dragged along by the sharp fall in the price of Tencent in Asia last night. Basic Fit (+ 2.7%) significantly increased its position in the Spanish fitness market in one fell swoop and the market responded positively.

(+ 2.7%) significantly increased its position in the Spanish fitness market in one fell swoop and the market responded positively. Just Eat Takeaway (-0.4%) is among the absolute ones this year underperformers on the Damrak, despite positive sector news, a clearly higher guidance and a significant share buyback program.

(-0.4%) is among the absolute ones this year underperformers on the Damrak, despite positive sector news, a clearly higher guidance and a significant share buyback program. Van Lanschot (+ 0.7%) has recently fallen sharply, but this was related to – again – a generous capital return to shareholders.

(+ 0.7%) has recently fallen sharply, but this was related to – again – a generous capital return to shareholders. Accsys (-%) is back to square one after a limited price recovery and will have to make the necessary decisions early next year.

(-%) is back to square one after a limited price recovery and will have to make the necessary decisions early next year. Ebusco (- 1.7%) have not come close to meeting their high expectations to date.

(- 1.7%) have not come close to meeting their high expectations to date. Kendrion (+ 1.9%) has recently shown some recovery in terms of price, despite the fact that a professional investor is (further) reducing his interest. More at IEX Premium.

Just pay attention

Investors will have to pay attention next week. For example, Euronext is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Wall Street is only closed on Christmas Day, while in China there is ‘normal’ trading on both days.

Agenda 27 december

1:00 PM Mortgage Applications – Weekly (US)

15:00 Case Shiller house prices – October (US)

And then this

Better times ahead for US wind energy:

US offshore wind poised for success next year after turbulent 2023 pic.twitter.com/hrWC4nrjEq — (@) December 22, 2023

German consumers are quite pessimistic:

Good Morning from #Germany where the consumer climate pointed to a gloomy start to 2024. The GfK Consumer Climate index is expected to rise to -25.1 points in Jan 2024 from -27.6 points the month before. Amid the potential improvement, GfK’s Bürkl cautioned that latest reading is… pic.twitter.com/h9segwhry3 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) December 22, 2023

Bristol Meyers Squibb goes on the acquisition path:

Karuna Therapeutics surges 47% after Bristol Myers Squibb announces $14 billion deal — CNBC (@CNBC) December 22, 2023

Warren Buffett not yet shopped out of Occidental Petroleum:

Warren Buffett boosts his bet on Occidental Petroleum’s stock to $15 billion — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) December 22, 2023

Difference in performance between American and Chinese tech stocks is stark:

Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose at 3.2% annual rate in November, less than expected — CNBC (@CNBC) December 22, 2023 iex — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) December 22, 2023

US inflation continues to decline:

Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose at 3.2% annual rate in November, less than expected — CNBC (@CNBC) December 22, 2023

We wish investors a Merry Christmas on behalf of the entire IEX team.

