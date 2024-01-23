US develops space-based air defenses to track Russian and Chinese hypersonic and ballistic missiles | Business

#develops #spacebased #air #defenses #track #Russian #Chinese #hypersonic #ballistic #missiles #Business

The Pentagon, as part of its Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) project, has selected companies to build a new generation of enemy missile tracking satellites.

The contracts were awarded to three companies: L3Harris, Lockheed Martin and Sierra Space, the Space Force Procurement Division announced.

The total amount that these companies will receive is 2.5 billion. dollars, of which the largest amount will go to L3Harris ($919 million), followed by Lockheed Martin ($890 million) and finally Sierra Space ($740 million). They won in a “really competitive” competition that included a total of nine companies, Defense One reported.

Each company is to build a total of 18 satellites, 16 of which are for warning of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, and another two for “advance fire control.” The latter will have more sophisticated sensors that will collect data and transmit information.

This means that we are talking about a total of 54 satellites. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency currently has four Tranche 0 tracking satellites in orbit, four more awaiting launch, and 35 Tranche 1 satellites to provide operational capabilities for fighters.

The Space Force plans to 2027 in April to launch satellites into low Earth orbit as part of Tranche 2. But all of those plans depend on funding, which will only come in if Congress approves the 2024 bill. defense budget.

