US forces shot down a cruise missile fired by the Yemeni Houthis at a destroyer

The Houthis carried out the Red Sea attacks on ships they associate with Israel after unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Israel sparked a war in the Gaza Strip.

“On January 14, around 4 p.m. 45 minutes (Yemen and 15:45 Lithuanian time) from the territories of Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen, an anti-tank cruise missile was launched at the ship “USS Laboon (DDG 58), which is operating in the southern part of the Red Sea”, according to the US Central Headquarters (CENTCOM ) in a statement released.

“The missile was shot down by US fighter jets off the coast of Hudaydah,” CENTCOM added.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Houthis, who are part of the Iranian-backed “Axis of Resistance” against Israel and its allies, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the United States denied reports by the Houthis that Washington struck the Yemeni rebels again on Sunday.

According to Houthi media, the United States and the United Kingdom attacked rebel-held Khudaida. This information was later denied by a US defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, US and UK forces said they had struck dozens of rebel targets across Yemen.

