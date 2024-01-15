US-Israel Breaks Up! Biden Frustrated with Netanyahu, No Longer Greeting Each Other

#USIsrael #Breaks #Biden #Frustrated #Netanyahu #Longer #Greeting

International

sef, CNBC Indonesia

News

Monday, 15/01/2024 15:00 WIB

Photo: Photo Collage of US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Getty Images)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – United States (US) President Joe Biden is said to be frustrated with the attitude of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. In fact, the two of them had not spoken to each other for an hour on December 23.

This was reported Axios Sunday. Netanyahu is said to have consistently rejected Biden’s requests.

This started when Biden was said to have failed to pressure the 74-year-old man to release tax revenues withheld from the Palestinian Authority (PA). These funds are critical to the functioning of the West Bank government.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense itself has warned that failure to transfer these funds to the Palestinian Authority will lead to violence and unrest. However, Netanyahu, who is a hard-line right-wing politician, opposes the transfer.

“The situation is bad and we are trapped. The president’s patience is running out,” a US official told reporters on condition of anonymity. Axios, quoted RT Monday (15/1/2024).

“The Biden administration appealed to Netanyahu’s coalition, but was slapped in the face repeatedly,” he added.

It is reported that securing the flow of funds to the Palestinian Authority is America’s top priority. The US State Department has even called for an authority to replace Hamas in ruling Gaza after Israel’s military operations in the territory end.

However, Netanyahu has so far not provided a clear statement on how he plans to develop Gaza after the war. This is another US annoyance.

“(Biden) is frustrated with Netanyahu’s unwillingness to seriously discuss” the future of the Gaza Strip, Axios claims again.

Of all that, what adds to Biden’s frustration is Netanyahu’s refusal to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. In fact, Israel is unlikely to meet the deadline set by the US to transition to reducing war tensions in Gaza this January.

It is said that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan even urged Netanyahu to follow this timeline. But speaking of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said earlier this month that his troops were ready for a long battle while Netanyahu stated Saturday that “his side does not stop until we achieve victory”.

Domestic Protests

Biden himself is known to have received strong protests at home because of Israel’s unresolved war. Several Biden officials have resigned in protest while a number of Democratic lawmakers have condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide”.

Pro-Palestinian left-wing groups disrupt Biden’s speech and support the White House. It is believed that this could disrupt the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres), which Biden plans to participate in again.

Israel argued that its attack on Gaza was the result of the October 7 attack. However, bombardment continues to this day and has killed nearly 24,000 people.

Watch the video below:

Video: PM Netanyahu: Nothing Can Stop Israeli Attacks

(sef/sef)