US lures don’t work, Saudi Arabia chooses peace with Yemen rather than defending Israel in the Red Sea

#lures #dont #work #Saudi #Arabia #chooses #peace #Yemen #defending #Israel #Red #Sea

Not Interested in US Impressions, Saudi Arabia Chooses Peace with Yemen Instead of Joining in Defending Israel in the Red Sea

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Saudi Arabia reportedly has “no interest” in being drawn back into the war against Yemen to protect Israel’s interests in the Red Sea.

This was revealed by Saudi and United States officials to New York Times (NOW).

Over the past few weeks, Washington has sought to engage its long-time partner in the Gulf in what it calls Operation Prosperity Guardian.

This US-led naval task force claims to be defending commercial vessels linked to Israel from Yemeni attacks in the Red Sea.

Also read: US Confused, Saudi Arabia and UAE Reluctant to Join Red Sea Maritime Task Force to Fight Houthis

These efforts include pressuring Riyadh to abandon the peace agreement with Yemen.

In return, the US offered new military training to Saudi troops and promised to lift an arms embargo on offensive weapons imposed by the White House.

However, according to NOWthe kingdom of Saudi Arabia “prefers to view the latest developments (in the Red Sea) from the ‘sidelines’.

“This is because the prospect of peace on the southern border is a more attractive goal than participating in efforts to stop attacks that (Ansarallah claims) are aimed at Israel,” wrote the report NOW.

Also read: Chinese Military Professor: Action by Yemen’s Houthis against the US in the Red Sea is a big help for Beijing

Photo released on November 22, 2023 shows the cargo ship Galaxy Leader (right) seized by the Houthi group. The ship was taken to a port on the Red Sea. (AFP)

“After eight years of war that saw Saudi jets and mercenary groups decimate the Arab world’s poorest country, Riyadh is implementing a new strategy “that eschews direct military action and cultivates ties with Yemeni factions,” the NYT reported.

This approach is “driven by the fact that after eight years of war, (Sanaa) has effectively won.”

“Escalation is not in anyone’s interest,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a television interview earlier this month.

“We are committed to ending the war in Yemen, and we are committed to a permanent ceasefire that opens the door to a political process.”

The Presidents of the US, the United States and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.The Vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Report NOW published one day after the UN special envoy for Yemen. Hans Grundberg issued a statement saying that the “warring parties” in Yemen had agreed on a number of things.