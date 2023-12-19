US: major operation to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea, the Netherlands participates

Austin announced the news in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, that a “multinational operation” will protect the entire Red Sea region from attack.

Yemeni Houthi rebels have been targeting cargo ships with rockets in the area for weeks. According to the Houthis, they aim their missiles and drones at ships linked to Israel. The rebels, who receive support from Iran, have declared solidarity with the Palestinians and say they are carrying out their attacks in retaliation for the Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Shipping companies take a detour

In addition to the US and the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain are also participating in the coalition. The countries will contribute to patrols in the area important for maritime trade.

In the past week, many major shipping companies announced that they would no longer sail on the Red Sea due to the deteriorated security situation. They are now taking a detour that takes them under Africa, which will add about ten days to their journey.

Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) said in the WNL program on Sunday that the Netherlands was consulting with partner countries about the protection of shipping in the Red Sea. She also said at the time that military escorts were being looked into.

A Defense spokesperson said earlier on Monday that no decision has yet been made about sending a Dutch ship to the Red Sea or making another contribution. The patrol ship Zr.Ms. Holland is already near Cyprus, but is not suitable for the mission in the Red Sea.

