US ‘On the Edge’ of War with Iran, WW3 Officially Starting in the Middle East?

Tuesday, 01/30/2024 05:21 IWST

Photo: This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the military base known as Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan, on October 12, 2023. Three American soldiers were killed and “many” injured on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in a drone strike in the east Jordanian sea near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said. (AP/Planet Labs PBC)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The killing of three United States soldiers in Jordan and the wounding of dozens of others, allegedly carried out by Iran-backed groups, is a ‘red line’ that is likely to be crossed and has the potential to become a new open war.

As of this weekend, the US had managed to avoid casualties in more than 150 attacks on its military bases carried out by Iranian proxies since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war following the October 7 attacks. However, this ‘luck’ apparently won’t last forever.

This is a scenario that has been repeatedly discussed at the Pentagon and the National Security Council, but the decisions that are made in reality depend on various circumstances at the time.

Biden will now choose from a number of options and consider the dilemma of how far to go in response while avoiding outright war against Iran.

A former US commander in the region said the options presented to the president would include “targets in Iran associated with munitions production, for training and equipping Iranian replacement forces”.

There have been numerous demands from Republican senators and several former US generals since the attack on the Tower 22 base on the Jordan-Syria border that Biden bomb Iran directly.

Wesley Clark, a retired general who was once NATO’s top commander in Europe, suggested tough measures in response to the incident.

“The US has to stop saying, ‘We don’t want to escalate.’ “This invites them to attack us. Stop calling our attacks ‘retaliation’. This is reactive. Take out their capabilities and hit hard at the source: Iran,” he said, as reported The GuardianTuesday (30/1/2024).

Biden is now increasingly vulnerable to accusations of weakness on the world stage as he fights for re-election – almost certainly against Donald Trump.

However, an air strike on Iran would be a major step. There may have been covert US military operations in Iran since the Islamic revolution in 1979, but never an overt attack.

Trump was the most reactive to the attack, ordering attacks on Iran with missiles and warplanes in June 2019 in retaliation for the downing of a US drone, but he canceled the launch order within 10 minutes.

He said he changed his mind because of the expected high number of civilian casualties and the risk of a full-blown US-Iran war.

Those same concerns now weigh heavily on Biden. The region has become a battlefield, with the US-led coalition exchanging fire with the Tehran-backed Houthis in Yemen, and the threat of an Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon. This could trigger a surge in oil prices and global inflation that would further damage Biden’s re-election prospects.

Nicholas Heras, senior director of strategy and innovation at the New Lines Institute in Washington, said the Biden administration is in a difficult position.

“Senior members of the administration want to continue to compete with China in Asia and confront Russia in Europe and are unlikely to back down from Iran in the Middle East,” he said.

Heras added that this balance is increasingly difficult to maintain. “The situation in the region is developing rapidly towards a confrontation between the United States and Iran, which has been going on for years,” he said.

A major inhibiting factor is the fact that no country believes it has any interest in turning a series of proxy conflicts into all-out war.

Dina Esfandiary, senior Middle East adviser at the International Crisis Group, said Iran is incapable of waging a multi-front war.

“From conversations with several officials, I am very sure that this is something they are very afraid of. I’m not sure they know how to handle a large-scale conflict with the US,” he said.

However, Iran continued to use its strategy to increase awareness of the US presence in the region by arming and giving freedom to its proxy militias, until Washington began to withdraw its troops.

One possible option is to target Iranian citizens and Iranian hardware outside Iran’s borders. The most severe option would be an attack on Iranian warships supporting the Houthis in the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden.

A lesser option would be an attack on the Syrian-based Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including a facility known as the Greenhouse at Damascus airport, which Charles Lister, of the Middle East Institute think tank, calls an “IRGC command/control facility the most sensitive in Syria.”

The former US commander said it was possible that the IRGC’s Quds expeditionary force facilities in Iraq were also hit, but this risked further complicating already fractured relations with the government in Baghdad which has threatened to expel US troops from Iraq.

“I think this is a situation that is fraught with fragility in a number of different areas,” they said. “A response is clearly absolutely necessary, if it really reduces the capacity and capability of the forces firing on our bases and soldiers. But how to do that without exacerbating an already very challenging situation? I think it’s very difficult.”

