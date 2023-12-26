US President Joe Biden Orders Attack on Iraq at Christmas

CNN International | CNN Indonesia

Tuesday, 26 Dec 2023 11:43 WIB

US President Joe Biden ordered attacks on three locations in Iraq used by Kataib Hezbollah and its ‘affiliated groups’ on Monday evening (25/12). (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia

President AS Joe Biden ordered attacks on three locations in Iraq used by Kataib Hezbollah and its ‘affiliated groups’ on Monday evening, the White House said.

Based on reports CNN International, the order came after three US military members were injured. There is no further information after Biden’s order on Monday night.

In mid-December, an attack carried out by Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia on the US Embassy was seen as the beginning of the group’s ‘new rules of engagement’. This was conveyed by a security official from the group in a post on social media.

Collect the Iran-aligned group, while not claiming responsibility for the rare attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad, claims the embassy is a forward operating base for planning military operations.

The attack was condemned by the US and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who said it was an act of terrorism against a diplomatic mission.

In November, the US issued sanctions targeting Iran-aligned militia groups, accusing them of involvement in attacks against the United States and its partners in Iraq and Syria.

The US State Department designated Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada and his secretary general as global terrorists, while the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on six individuals affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

