US President’s Entourage Crashed, Biden Survived

#Presidents #Entourage #Crashed #Biden #Survived

According to foreign media reports, US President Joe Biden’s security convoy vehicle, which was hit by a sedan on Sunday evening local time, was parked to block an intersection near the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it easier for President Biden to leave the location.

The sedan that hit then tried to drive into a closed intersection. Secret Service officers immediately surrounded the sedan with weapons and ordered the driver to raise his hands. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were taken to a vehicle which then took them home.

Reports also stated that Biden’s activity schedule was not affected by the incident. Video and images from the scene released by US media show President Biden being startled by a loud noise while walking towards a vehicle outside his campaign headquarters.

Also Read:  A monster traffic jam in the capital

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Posted on
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News