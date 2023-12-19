US President’s Entourage Crashed, Biden Survived

#Presidents #Entourage #Crashed #Biden #Survived

According to foreign media reports, US President Joe Biden’s security convoy vehicle, which was hit by a sedan on Sunday evening local time, was parked to block an intersection near the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it easier for President Biden to leave the location.

The sedan that hit then tried to drive into a closed intersection. Secret Service officers immediately surrounded the sedan with weapons and ordered the driver to raise his hands. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were taken to a vehicle which then took them home.

Reports also stated that Biden’s activity schedule was not affected by the incident. Video and images from the scene released by US media show President Biden being startled by a loud noise while walking towards a vehicle outside his campaign headquarters.