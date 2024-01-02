US pressured ASML to block sales to China – Technologies

#pressured #ASML #block #sales #China #Technologies

Bloomberg reports that the US National Security Advisor called the Dutch Government, and the country’s authorities asked the US to contact ASML directly.

ASML will have canceled the shipment of some of its machines to China at the request of the administration led by US President Joe Bidenweeks before bans on the export of chip manufacturing equipment come into force, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Dutch company held licenses to send three state-of-the-art deep ultraviolet lithography machines to Chinese companies until January, the date scheduled for new restrictions to come into force. However, the US authorities have contacted ASML with the aim of requesting the immediate suspension of scheduled shipments.

Joe Biden will be trying to stop Beijing’s efforts to create its own advanced semiconductor industry, according to Bloomberg. Last year, Chinese company Huawei produced a “smartphone” to rival Apple’s iPhone, using high-end “chips” manufactured with ASML machines.

According to the same sources, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, called the Dutch Government about the matter late last year, and the country’s authorities asked the US to contact ASML directly about the equipment.

Some shipments (although it is not known exactly how many) were then canceled following the US order, with costs both for the company and for China, where companies anticipated the entry into force of the limitations by accelerating orders.

Between July and November, Chinese imports of lithographic machines increased more than five times, reaching 3.7 billion dollars, according to Chinese customs data. China accounted for nearly half of ASML’s sales in the third quarter, compared with 24% in the previous quarter and 8% in the three months ending in March.

Contacted by Bloomberg, ASML, as well as spokespeople for the White House National Security Council and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment.