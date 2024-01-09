US Private Spacecraft Faces Technical Problems on Flight to the Moon

#Private #Spacecraft #Faces #Technical #Problems #Flight #Moon

For the first time in five decades, an American spacecraft is heading for the Moon after smoothly launching from its runway. However, the historic mission led by a private company experienced technical problems that had the potential to derail the mission.

United Launch Alliance’s new rocket is named Vulcan Centaur launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2.18 am local time carrying a lunar lander, aka a spacecraft designed to land on the moon, belonging to Astrobotic called Peregrine.

Peregrine broke away as planned, turned on its systems and established contact with ground controllers.

But “unfortunately, an anomaly occurred that prevented Astrobotic from achieving a stable orientation facing the sun,” tweeted Astrobotic’s account on X, formerly Twitter, adding that its team was working to resolve the issue and would provide updates.

While in orbit, the solar panels installed on the top of Peregrine remain pointed towards the sun to maximize electricity generation as the spacecraft’s energy source.

“The solar panels are used to charge batteries and maintain landing and payload operations,” according to the robot’s documentation. Electricity is needed to power computers and maintain communication lines and flight control systems.

Peregrine was supposed to reach the Moon, then orbit for several weeks before landing in a mid-latitude region of the Moon called Sinus Viscositatis, aka Sticky Bay, on February 23.

Until now, a smooth landing on the Moon has only been successfully carried out by a handful of national space agencies. The Soviet Union was the first to do it in 1966, followed by the United States, which is still the only country to have landed humans on the Moon.

China has successfully landed three times in the past decade, while India became the latest country to achieve the feat in its second attempt last year.

Now, the United States is turning to the commercial sector to stimulate broader economic activity regarding the Moon and deliver hardware at a lower cost through the Commercial Lunas Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Dangerous Fields

NASA paid Astrobotic more than $100 million (around IDR 1.5 trillion) to carry out the mission, while another NASA-employed and Houston-based company, Intuitive Machines, plans to launch in February and land near the Moon’s south pole.

NASA said the missions will help pave the way for the Artemis program which aims to take astronauts back to the Moon by the end of the decade, in preparation for future missions to Mars.

Controlled landing on the surface of the Moon is a challenging task, with half of the landings that have been carried out before ending in failure.

Without an atmosphere that allows the use of parachutes, spacecraft must navigate through dangerous terrain using only their thrusters to land slowly.

Private missions by Israel and Japan, including the most recent attempt by the Russian space agency, have ended in failure – although the Japanese Space Agency is still looking forward to landing another spacecraft, SLIM, on the Moon in mid-January after launching last September.

Monday’s rocket launch was the first for ULA’s Vulcan rocket, maintaining the company’s 100 percent success rate in more than 150 previous launches.

Vulcan is planned to have a reusable first stage booster engine, which the company hopes will save costs. ULA itself is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Human Remains

The Peregrine lunar lander carries a suite of scientific instruments that will be used to investigate the radiation and composition of the Moon’s surface, to help pave the way for the return of astronauts to Earth’s natural satellite.

Not only that, Peregrine also carried other cargo, including a shoebox-sized rover made by Carnegie Mellon University, physical Bitcoin, cremated human remains and DNA belonging to a number of figures, such as Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, scientist and writer. legendary science fiction Arthur C. Clarke and a dog.

The Navajo Nation, the largest indigenous tribe in the Americas, has objected to plans to take human remains to the Moon, saying it is a form of desecration of sacred space. Despite being given the opportunity to meet with White House and NASA officials, their objections failed to quash the plan.

Meanwhile the top of the Vulcan rocket, which will orbit the Sun after the lander is launched, carries the remains of Star Trek members, as well as hair samples of a number of US presidents, including George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. [rd/jm]