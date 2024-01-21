US Reaction After Saudi Crown Prince Reveals Conditions for Wanting to Build Gaza Again

#Reaction #Saudi #Crown #Prince #Reveals #Conditions #Wanting #Build #Gaza

Washington DC –

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) admitted that he was ready to build Gaza, Palestine, again under certain conditions. The United States (US), which has always supported Israel, also responded to MbS’s conditions.

Reported NBC News, MbS also serves as Saudi Prime Minister (PM) stating his commitment to assist in rebuilding the Gaza Strip which was destroyed by the war between Israel and Hamas with conditions that must be met. A senior US government official who did not want to be named revealed that MbS’s commitment was received by US Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken during a visit to Saudi some time ago.

MbS, according to the senior US officials, offered to normalize relations with Israel as part of an agreement to rebuild the Gaza Strip — this is a diplomatic step long sought by Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, there are certain conditions that must be met by Israel for this to happen. The senior US officials said MbS was willing to help rebuild the Gaza Strip and normalize relations with Israel if the Israeli leader agreed to pave the way for Palestine to officially become a state.

So how did the US respond?

Reported by the official website of the US Department of State (US Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and Associated PressSunday (21/1/2024), the meeting between MbS and Blinken was held in Al’Ula on January 8 2024. Blinken and MbS were said to have discussed a number of things ranging from humanitarian issues in Gaza to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Blinken claimed Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey had agreed to begin a reconstruction and governance plan for Gaza after Israel’s war against Hamas ended. It is known that these countries previously rejected US calls to begin post-war planning and insisted there must be a ceasefire and a reduction in civilian suffering caused by Israel’s military offensive against Hamas on October 7.

