US regulator approves Bitcoin ETF: what it means for investors

After a 10-year saga, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the launch of 11 spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Among them are Grayscale, Bitwise and Hashdex. This ends a whole decade of continuous filing of applications for the launch of the tool in the US, writes Bloomberg.

Until now, the US regulator has refused, arguing that such a fund carries risks for investors because of the cryptocurrency’s propensity for volatility and its susceptibility to fraud.

Bitcoin price on big rise – highest in 2 years

Will it continue to rise in price?

Last year, however, sentiment began to gradually change. We recall that the SEC lost a key litigation with crypto-asset manager Grayscale Investments, which gave a strong boost to speculation that the commission would be forced to approve spot ETFs.

In late August, a court in Washington overturned a regulator’s decision to block the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF. GBTC is the largest cryptocurrency fund in the world, with approximately $17 billion in assets under management.

What the approval means for investors and the crypto industry

The decision is seen as a clear victory for the global crypto industry, which continues to fight an unequal battle with US regulators who have stepped up oversight since the series of crises in 2022 that culminated in the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX.

However, the current decision is seen as an unequivocal sign of whose side the American court is inclined to take in any future disputes.

The potential inflow of funds from the ETF is expected to be significantly larger than the cash flows that went into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) during the last bull market cycle.

The price of Bitcoin

The big question now is how the SEC decision will affect Bitcoin prices in the longer term.

After almost two years of turmoil that led to a sharp drop in the price of the largest cryptocurrency and the bankruptcy of several crypto companies, the approval does come as good news for many investors in the crypto market.

The green light from regulators has been expected for several months, and against this background, the price of Bitcoin has jumped by about 70% since October. The reason: crypto investors speculated that widespread use of Bitcoin ETFs would increase demand for the cryptocurrency, The Guardian reports.

The price fell to $16,000 in November 2022 after the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin was trading at $46,500 in the hours following the SEC announcement.

