US sanctions hit NVIDIA: Chinese IT giants not interested in cut AI accelerators

After the tightening of US sanctions against China in October last year, it became impossible for local companies to be supplied with the improved AI-accelerators. Even the NVIDIA A800 and H800 devices built to comply with the previous sanctions were banned, but the company quickly developed new solutions that meet the new sanctions. It seems that NVIDIA has found a way out of the situation, but Chinese companies were not very interested in buying its less powerful AI-accelerators, writes The Wall Street Journal.

Alibaba Group and Tencent, which are among China’s biggest cloud providers, have been testing samples of NVIDIA’s new chips since November and eventually let the US company know they would buy far fewer new accelerators than they planned to. buy models from the previous solutions.

In the short term, domestic alternatives are becoming increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers compared to NVIDIA’s new sanctions-adapted AI chips. Alibaba and Tencent outsource some of their orders for improved AI accelerators to Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies, as well as to their own chip development. For example, Alibaba’s chip division T-Head is developing a new AI-accelerator under its own Hanguang brand. “If the restrictions are likely to become more stringent in the next few years, you’d better start thinking about alternatives now,” said Alibaba Cloud’s top manager. The same can be said for Baidu and ByteDance, which owns the video service TikTok. We add that according to the sources, in 2023 Huawei received orders for at least 5,000 Ascend 910B accelerators from major Chinese Internet companies. This solution is considered the closest locally available alternative to the high-end NVIDIA A100.

In the long term, Chinese buyers do not have much confidence in NVIDIA’s ability to ensure uninterrupted chip supplies, as US regulators may tighten restrictions further. And no one wants to constantly deal with expensive adjustments to their technology to adapt to new NVIDIA chips.

China is one of the largest markets for NVIDIA, historically generating about a fifth of total revenue. Chinese cloud companies currently meet about 80% of their needs using NVIDIA’s high-performance computing accelerators, but in the next five years this figure is likely to drop to 50-60%, predicts Frank Kung of research firm TrendForce.

Chinese companies are testing samples of NVIDIA’s new high-performance AI accelerator, called H20, which is still the better option among local alternatives for creating AI clusters. However, the companies noted that they would need more H20s to provide the processing power they would get with NVIDIA’s cut-down chips, which increases the cost of creating clusters.

