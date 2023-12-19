US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, will travel this Monday, 18th, to Israel to try to obtain from the Israeli military authorities a concrete timetable for the end of the offensive in Gaza, following growing international calls for it to cease. -fire.

According to the news agency Europa Presssources close to the North American executive said that Lloyd Austin will receive “specific updates” from the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, on the current phase of the military campaign.

On this occasion, the Secretary of Defense will “put pressure on the Israeli authorities, in order to find out what metric they are using to decide the start of the next phase of the campaign”.

The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, discussed with the Israeli War Cabinet the transition to the new phase of the conflict in Gaza, focused on the “selective elimination” of the leadership of the Islamic movement Hamas.

More Interesting News