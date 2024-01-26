US Secretary of State arrives in Luanda on Thursday

At the beginning of a tour of Africa, which includes trips to Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Angola, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, began his visit to Cape Verde this Monday, with an expected arrival in Luanda this Thursday Monday, 25th.

In a message published on the social network Facebook, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, said his country “wants to strengthen the partnership between Cape Verde and the United States, in strategic areas for sustainable development”.

Blinken’s visit, according to the prime minister, comes shortly after Cape Verde was certified by the World Health Organization “as a malaria-free country and after being nominated for a third funding program from the Millennium Challenge Corporation , Being the second African country to achieve this”.

Remember that the visit to Cape Verde is the first stage of the North American Secretary of State’s tour of Africa, in a context in which the United States seeks to establish positions in the face of advances by Russia and China on the African continent.

Blinken will end his “tour” on the 26th of this month in Angola, to, according to the White House, “reaffirm the US commitment to its West African partners”.