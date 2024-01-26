US Secretary of State arrives in Luanda on Thursday –

At the beginning of a tour of Africa, which includes trips to Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Angola, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, began his visit to Cape Verde this Monday, with an expected arrival in Luanda this Thursday Monday, 25th.

In a message published on the social network Facebook, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, said his country “wants to strengthen the partnership between Cape Verde and the United States, in strategic areas for sustainable development”.

Blinken’s visit, according to the prime minister, comes shortly after Cape Verde was certified by the World Health Organization “as a malaria-free country and after being nominated for a third funding program from the Millennium Challenge Corporation , Being the second African country to achieve this”.

Remember that the visit to Cape Verde is the first stage of the North American Secretary of State’s tour of Africa, in a context in which the United States seeks to establish positions in the face of advances by Russia and China on the African continent.

Blinken will end his “tour” on the 26th of this month in Angola, to, according to the White House, “reaffirm the US commitment to its West African partners”.

Also Read:  Yango promotes Luanda Mobility Forecast Competition -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Denis Ducarme attacks Ludivine Dedonder again: “If you do that again, I would ask for your resignation”
Posted on
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
538 Morning Show wins Golden Radio Ring
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Zheng Qinwen, 1st Chinese Australian Open finalist since Li Na a decade ago
Posted on
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
How much does an EPS doctor earn in Colombia 2024? Specialist vs general practitioner salary
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News