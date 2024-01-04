US Secretly Extends Military Base Agreement, Will Be in Qatar for the Next 10 Years

TRIBUN-VIDEO.COM – Washington and Doha quietly signed a deal to extend the presence of American troops at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

According to the agreement, the US will remain at the base for at least the next ten years.

“US troops will remain at the base, located in the desert southwest of Doha, for at least the next ten years in accordance with the agreement,” said the report on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Al Udeid, which has been the largest US military installation in the Middle East since 2003, can accommodate up to 10,000 troops.

This base is also used by the Qatari and British air forces.

“The deal, which has not been publicly announced, comes at a time when Qatar is under increasing scrutiny for hosting senior Hamas leaders,” the CNN report said.

Israel Drops Bombs on Gaza Equivalent to 3 Hiroshima Explosions, Called Intention to Kill Indiscriminately

Officials in Doha responded to the criticism by reminding that the Palestinian armed group Hamas was only allowed to open a political office in Qatar in 2012 on the orders of then US President Barack Obama.

According to the report, the expanded American troop presence in Al Udeid “highlights Washington’s dependence on the small Gulf state,” which played a key role in mediating the release of American prisoners held by Hamas.

It is known that Washington supports Israel amid its military operation in Gaza, which was launched after the Hamas attack on October 7 in the country which killed around 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.

NATIVITY - The festive atmosphere sets in

Washington Sees No Signs of Genocide in the Gaza Strip, South Africa's Accusation is Counterproductive

However, US President Joe Biden criticized Israeli forces for their “indiscriminate” bombing of the Palestinian enclave, saying the Jewish state risks losing international support for the policy.

The death toll from Israel’s offensive on Gaza has surpassed 22,000, according to the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Al Udeid in December, but said nothing about extending the agreement.

He said only that Washington and Doha “will formally take steps forward to expand and strengthen our bilateral defense ties.”

According to Austin, this will happen through “Qatar’s commitment to contribute significant resources to enhance capabilities at Al Udeid Air Base, and that will support both of our forces in the years to come.”

This article was published on reuters.com with the title US reaches deal to extend military presence at Qatar base – source

