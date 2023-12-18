US Security Alert. A vehicle in Joe Biden’s motorcade was hit by a car | VIDEO

#Security #Alert #vehicle #Joe #Bidens #motorcade #hit #car #VIDEO

There was a security alert in the United States of America. A vehicle in US President Joe Biden’s motorcade was hit by a car as the White House leader left his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

The vehicle in the presidential convoy was at an intersection near the campaign headquarters, approximately 40 meters from Joe Biden. Agents immediately intercepted the Delaware-registered car and pointed their guns at the driver.

Security personnel immediately loaded Joe Biden into a waiting vehicle and drove him away from the building in downtown Wilmington.

“The president and the first lady are fine,” said a White House official who witnessed the incident.

Gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign offices, where the president and Jill Biden had dined with their team, reporters had just asked Biden a question when the collision was heard.

Journalists were quickly rounded up by staff to join the convoy leaving the scene. Biden arrived home safely without further incident.

