US Sends New Ultimatum to Israel Regarding Gaza, Here’s Its Content

Zefanya Aprilia, CNBC Indonesia

Saturday, 16/12/2023 22:00 WIB

Photo: Israeli soldiers carry out military operations in the Gaza Strip, Thursday (14/12/2023). (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Washington encourages Israel to focus precise targeting on Hamas leaders in Gaza, rather than conducting extensive bombing and ground operations. Quoting , this was said by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday local time.

So far, Israel has resisted increasingly massive global pressure to stop attacks on Gaza. The estimated death toll from Israeli attacks has reached almost 19,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7.

“There will be a transition to another phase in this war, one that is more focused on targeting leaders and intelligence-driven operations,” Sullivan told reporters during a visit to Israel, quoted by , Saturday (16/12/2023).

“When this happens and under what conditions, there will be ongoing intensive discussions between the United States and Israel,” he said.

Sullivan said he had discussed the timing of the transition at his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the war cabinet and military chiefs on Thursday local time.

Before the meeting, senior US officials said a less intense phase would begin in a few weeks. However, Israel’s defense minister said he told Sullivan that the war would last more than a few months.

In comments Friday local time, Sullivan also said the war would last months, but said tactics would evolve over that time.

Sullivan declined to answer when asked whether the US would withhold military aid if Israel did not reduce the number of civilian casualties. On that occasion, he said that the best way to reach an agreement was through private discussions.

Coinciding with Sullivan’s visit, Israel announced that it had opened a second border with Gaza to distribute humanitarian aid. This move was welcomed by Washington.

Sullivan also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday local time. Abbas told Sullivan that Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, must stop.

Privately, US officials said the White House had pushed for a quicker end to the war. White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular press briefing on Thursday local time that Sullivan had discussed imminent changes. On Friday local time, Kirby said there was general agreement to move to lower intensity military operations.

US President Joe Biden wants Israel to change tactics in about three weeks, according to four US officials. Biden warned this week that international opinion was turning against Israel because of high civilian casualties in Gaza.

Sullivan said the US wants to see results consistent with assurances that Israel differentiates between civilians and militants. He also criticized Hamas for using civilians as shields, and said fighters were operating from schools and hospitals. This accusation was denied by Hamas.

Israel’s main war targets include Mohammed Deif, who heads Hamas’ military wing and was the mastermind of the October 7 attack; his deputy, Marwan Issa; and Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

