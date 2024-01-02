US State-of-the-Art Ship Protecting Israel Pulled Back to Village

#StateoftheArt #Ship #Protecting #Israel #Pulled #Village

Editorial, CNBC Indonesia

Tuesday, 01/02/2024 17:05 IWST

Foto: (VIA REUTERS/U.S. NAVAL FORCES CENTRAL COMMAN)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The USS Gerald R. Ford assault ship team belonging to the United States (US), which was tasked with protecting Israel in the war against the Hamas group, has finally returned home.

USS Gerald R. Ford was one of the crew members that the US assisted to Israel to deal with the Hamas group, after the attack on October 7 2023.

This giant ship is the mainstay of Israel’s defense at sea. USS Gerald R. Ford is equipped with super advanced technology and has been roaming the East Mediterranean sea for months to protect Israel.

USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warship will be replaced by the USS Bataan attack ship with its accompanying crew, USS Mesa Verde and USS Carter Hall, quoted from CBSNews, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

When the ship had sailed towards the Eastern Mediterranean for several days. According to the US Navy, the three ships carry 2,000 troops.

“The force will be deployed for maritime expeditions and capable of supporting a variety of missions,” said a US navy representative.

USS Gerald R. Ford remained in the Eastern Mediterranean, while the accompanying warships sailed into the Red Sea. There, they repeatedly intercepted incoming ballistic missiles and attacked drones fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Since expanding in the Eastern Mediterranean, the USS Gerald R. Ford and the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower have been part of the dual carrier presence in the Israel-Hamas war.

The navy’s role underscores the US role in the bloody war that has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Eisenhower was recently patrolling near the Gulf of Aden, at the mouth of the Red Sea. The area has many commercial ships which have also been attacked in recent weeks.

At the weekend, helicopters belonging to the Eisenhower and its destroyer USS Gravely responded to a distress call from the container ship Maersk Hangzhou, which was attacked by four small Iranian-backed Houthi vessels.

When the helicopters responded, the ships opened fire on them with crew guns and small arms. The Houthi ships managed to sink three of the four ships and kill the US crew, according to the US Command Center.

The number of attacks on commercial vessels has forced several companies to suspend transit through the small Bab el-Mandeb strait. The strait connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

