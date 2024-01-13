US Strikes Yemen Again, Attacks Houthi Radar Facilities

#Strikes #Yemen #Attacks #Houthi #Radar #Facilities

Saturday, 13 Jan 2024 10:17 IWST

The US launched another attack on the Houthi militia on Friday (12/1) evening local time. (via REUTERS/US CENTRAL COMMAND VIA X)

United States of America launched another attack on the Houthi militia on Friday (12/1) evening local time, or a day after a large-scale attack in wealth the night before.

Reported CNN, the attack was confirmed by United States officials. The US claims that the scope of the attack this time is smaller than previous attacks.

The US official also said the attack targeted radar facilities used by the Houthis. This latest attack was also claimed to have been carried out unilaterally by the United States.

The series of continued attacks on the Houthi militia in Yemen was carried out after the US made open threats.

US President Joe Biden has issued an ultimatum for additional military action if the Houthis continue to launch drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

“We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis along with our allies if they continue this outrageous behavior,” Biden said in Pennsylvania, Friday (12/1).

On the other hand, the White House also released a statement moments before the latest attack. US National Security Council official John Kirby claimed his party was trying to avoid escalation.

Kirby also stated that all actions taken by the US in the Red Sea were part of efforts to prevent further escalation.

“Everything we’re doing, everything we’re trying to do is to prevent further escalation,” said John Kirby, as reported CNN.

The US military coalition previously reported that joint British strikes in Yemen in the early hours of Friday (12/1) had hit 60 Houthi militia targets.

US Air Forces Central Commander Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich said coalition forces successfully struck 60 targets in at least 16 Houthi locations in Yemen.

He claimed the 60 targets included command and control centers, ammunition depots, launch systems, production facilities and Houthi air defense radar systems.

Houthi officials then said that the US and British strikes had affected a number of important sites, such as the Al Dailami Air Base in the capital Sanaa, the Hodeidah International Airport area, the military base in Saada, the Taiz International Airport area and its surroundings in southern Yemen, and the airport in the city of Abs.

