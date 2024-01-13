US & UK Attack Yemen’s Houthis, Here’s the World’s Reaction

#Attack #Yemens #Houthis #Heres #Worlds #Reaction

Firda Dwi Muliawati, CNBC Indonesia

Saturday, 01/13/2024 12:40 WIB

Photo: Eyewitness video released on Friday (12 January) shows a large cloud of smoke in Yemen’s Hodeidah after the United States and Britain launched attacks on sites linked to the Houthi movement the day before. ( Video Screenshot)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States and Britain’s attacks on Yemen against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels are increasingly targeting international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group, which supports the Palestinian group Hamas, called the US and UK attacks barbaric and in a statement threatened that all US and UK interests had become ‘legitimate targets’.

Rebels who control most of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, have also vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea.

Quoted from Al-Jazeera, tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in several cities to condemn the US and British attacks and reiterate their support for Palestine.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government blames the Houthis for the UK and US attacks, and says the rebels bear responsibility for drawing Yemen into the conflict with their attacks in the Red Sea.

Here’s the international reaction to the attack:

1. Iran

Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the attacks were a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.

“The attack occurred in an effort to extend the full support of the US and UK in the last 100 days or so for the Zionist regime’s war crimes against the Palestinian people and the besieged residents of Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said. in a statement, reported by Aljazeera, quoted Saturday (13/1/2024).

2. Arab Saudi

The Foreign Ministry called for restraint and avoid escalation following the attack and said it was monitoring the situation with great concern.

“The Kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region because freedom of navigation in it is an international demand,” he said.

3. Turki

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack and said the US and Britain were trying to turn the Red Sea into a sea of ​​blood.

“All of these actions constitute a disproportionate use of force, Israel also uses disproportionate force in Palestine,” he said.

4. Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel’s aggression in Gaza and continued war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity were responsible for the increasing tensions in the region.

The stability of the region and its security are closely linked, Safadi said, according to state media.

“The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads. Either it accepts its responsibilities and ends Israel’s arrogant aggression and protects civilians or it allows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers to drag us into a regional war that threatens world peace ,” he added.

5. League of Nations (UN)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties not to worsen the volatile situation in the Red Sea, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary General further calls on all parties involved not to escalate the situation in the interests of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region,” he said.

6. Russia

Russia said the attack violated international law and wrongly took advantage of a UN Security Council resolution demanding that the Houthis stop their attacks on shipping lanes.

“The US airstrike in Yemen is another example of Anglo-Saxon deviation from UN Security Council resolutions,” said Maria Zakharova, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

7. France

France reiterated its condemnation of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and called for an immediate halt to the attacks.

“With these armed actions, the Houthis bear very serious responsibility for the escalation in the region,” the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

8. Germany

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said the strike was intended to prevent further attacks. “Our goal remains to defuse tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea,” the ministry wrote in X.

9. Spanish

Spain will not intervene militarily in the Red Sea region because of its commitment to peace and any country that does so must be held accountable for its actions, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

Highlighting that Madrid does not judge other countries’ actions in the Red Sea, he said: “Each country must provide an explanation for its actions. Spain will always be committed to peace and dialogue.”

10. Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has expressed “deep concern” over increased military operations in the Red Sea and airstrikes in Yemen. A statement from the ministry called for “unifying” international and regional efforts to reduce instability in the region.

11. Belgium

Belgium is working with its partners in the European Union and the United States to restore security in the Red Sea region and avoid any adverse impacts. This statement was made by Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib on X’s social media page.

“Ongoing attacks by the Houthi group represent a real danger to regional stability and represent an escalation that benefits no one,” he wrote.

12. Netherlands

“The US-UK action is based on the right of self-defense, aims to protect free passage and focuses on de-escalation. The Netherlands, with its long history as a shipping nation, attaches great importance to the right of passage and supports this targeted operation,” said Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

13. Denmark

Denmark fully supports the US and UK attacks. This support was shared in a statement by Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

14. Oman

Oman condemned the military actions of their friendly country. Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the attack was against his country’s advice and would only worsen a very dangerous situation.

15. UEA

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed grave concern over the impact of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf state’s official news agency said.

The UAE also emphasized the importance of maintaining security in the region and the country’s interests.

