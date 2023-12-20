US urges Serbia to address election-related issues

#urges #Serbia #address #electionrelated #issues
Aa A + A – Reset
Report an error
“We will encourage Serbia to cooperate with the OSCE on these issues,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
Report an error
Error text highlighted
Your comment*
Report Sent successfully
Thank you for reporting the error
‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$