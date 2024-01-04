US wedding official who refused gays must pay tons of money

Kim Davis, a civil servant in a municipality in the US state of Kentucky, received international media attention nine years ago because she refused to marry David Ermold and David Moore.

Compensation

The two men were eager to tie the knot after the US Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is no longer banned in the US. However, Davis refused.

She was imprisoned for a short time because of her refusal. Ermold and Moore filed a lawsuit, which took years as Davis continued to appeal. A jury previously decided that she had to pay the two $100,000 in damages, on top of which the legal costs that the couple incurred are now also added.

‘Bittersweet’

Davis refused to marry the couple based on her religious beliefs. The lawyer for the two tells The Washington Post that the judge’s decision is “bittersweet.” “Their lives were under a magnifying glass for a long time, all details were discussed in court.”

