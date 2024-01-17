US Will Again Designate Houthis as a Terror Group

#Designate #Houthis #Terror #Group

The administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden, this week, will again designate the Houthi group based in Yemen as a terror group. This designation was made after the Biden administration removed the Houthis from the list of terror groups about three years ago.

As reported Al Arabiya and CNNWednesday (17/1/2024), a number of US officials lobbied to prevent the designation, fearing that progress made in efforts to ceasefire between the conflict parties in Yemen would fail.

Others warned that the designation could make it difficult to deliver aid to parts of Yemen, which is said to be experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The Biden administration removed the Houthis from the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) and removed the group from the list of foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) in February 2021. The move reversed a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration that put the Houthis on the list of terror groups in weeks final term of office.

Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Antony Blinken said at the time that the move was driven by concerns that the designation would jeopardize the ability to deliver vital aid to the Yemeni people. Blinken called the move to revoke the designation a “recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen”.

Republican lawmakers have long criticized the Biden administration’s decision to remove the Houthis from its list of terror groups.

In recent times, pressure has increased on the Biden administration to re-designate the Houthis as a terror group, especially after the group continued to target commercial ships in attacks in the Red Sea, which they claimed were sailing towards Israel.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have also targeted US warships in their attacks in the waters. In their statement, the Houthis claimed their attacks were in retaliation for Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

