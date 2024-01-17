US Will Again Designate Houthis as a Terror Group

#Designate #Houthis #Terror #Group

Washington DC

The administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden, this week, will again designate the Houthi group based in Yemen as a terror group. This designation was made after the Biden administration removed the Houthis from the list of terror groups about three years ago.

As reported Al Arabiya and CNNWednesday (17/1/2024), a number of US officials lobbied to prevent the designation, fearing that progress made in efforts to ceasefire between the conflict parties in Yemen would fail.

Others warned that the designation could make it difficult to deliver aid to parts of Yemen, which is said to be experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The Biden administration removed the Houthis from the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) and removed the group from the list of foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) in February 2021. The move reversed a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration that put the Houthis on the list of terror groups in weeks final term of office.

Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Antony Blinken said at the time that the move was driven by concerns that the designation would jeopardize the ability to deliver vital aid to the Yemeni people. Blinken called the move to revoke the designation a “recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen”.

Republican lawmakers have long criticized the Biden administration’s decision to remove the Houthis from its list of terror groups.

In recent times, pressure has increased on the Biden administration to re-designate the Houthis as a terror group, especially after the group continued to target commercial ships in attacks in the Red Sea, which they claimed were sailing towards Israel.

Also Read:  The Courage of the Houthi Militia Against Israel and the Prophet's Prophecy

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have also targeted US warships in their attacks in the waters. In their statement, the Houthis claimed their attacks were in retaliation for Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Read the full news on the next page.

(nvc/ita)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bags in red. The slowdown in Chinese GDP and the interest rate issue are having an impact. Tim shoots in Milan
Bags in red. The slowdown in Chinese GDP and the interest rate issue are having an impact. Tim shoots in Milan
Posted on
Realme will present Realme 12 Pro series of smartphones in two weeks – Tablets and phones – News
Realme will present Realme 12 Pro series of smartphones in two weeks – Tablets and phones – News
Posted on
DN Direkt – Dietary supplements recalled – too high levels of plant toxins
DN Direkt – Dietary supplements recalled – too high levels of plant toxins
Posted on
Why did Romania neglect its farmers in favor of Ukraine? – News on sources
Why did Romania neglect its farmers in favor of Ukraine? – News on sources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News