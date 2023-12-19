US will lead coalition to fight Huthis in the Red Sea

The Hyemeni rebel group, belonging to the Axis of Resistance led by Iran, has used the Red Sea to carry out attacks against Israel, in aid of Hamas, with which it shares the same values. However, a miscalculation by the aforementioned group, which led it to start attacking even commercial vessels, forced the Westerners and others, with the USA at its head, to create a joint military force to maintain the common interest in that section.

The United States of America (USA) launched an international Military Combat Force in the Red Sea, aiming to dissuade the Hyemenite group, which has seized commercial ships, and in other cases, making access to the sea difficult for several companies, which have that route as preferential for import and export.

In addition to acts of sabotage against multinationals of different origins, especially Israeli ones, the Huthis have used the Red Sea to carry out attacks on the Hebrew State, which is fighting a complex war with Hamas, a military conflict that began on October 7th of this year, when the A Palestinian group deceived Israel’s entire security system, invading the interior of the country, and, for just over half an hour, raped women, indiscriminately killed several civilians and beheaded, according to the Hebrew authorities, around 40 babies.

Last week, the Huthis proudly claimed a successful attack on the Strinda, a Norwegian oil ship, causing a fire on board, but with no deaths reported. The vessel was transiting from a port in Malaysia to India, and was hit by two missiles, one launched from the port of Hodeidah, the other from Huban, both in Yemen.

In the face of these attacks that have a negative impact on the global economy, as it is one of the main maritime trade routes in the world, a total of nine nations, Western and non-Western, under the leadership of the USA, including England, designed a Defense Force Military combat specific to the Red Sea, aiming to dissuade the Hyemenite rebels.

It should be noted that the Huthis are part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal anti-Israel and anti-Western political and military alliance, led by Iran. In addition to this leading country and the Huthis, Syria, the Lebanese militant group Shiite Hezbollah, and the Sunni Palestinian.