USA. A tourist went to a state park. He found a large diamond

Julien Navas came to the United States to watch the launch of the Vulcan Centaur rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida. While staying in the southern USA, he decided to go on a trip to New Orleans with a friend.

In Louisiana’s largest city, he learned that it existed in a neighboring state Crater of Diamonds State Park (Crater of Diamonds). A place with an area of ​​370 hectares, which was founded in 1972. In the park diamonds have been found since 1906, it is one of the few such places in the world open to visitors. Additionally a 15-hectare field was separated therewhich is regularly plowed by law enforcement services. Tourists can look for diamonds there themselves.

Julien Navas immediately felt that he should visit this place and try his luck himself.

– I got to the park around nine and started digging. It’s hard work, so in the afternoon I was mainly looking for anything on the surface of the earth that would stand out Navas reported to state park officials.

USA. The tourist was looking for diamonds. He noticed a shiny stone

Suddenly he noticed a shiny stone. When he picked it up, it turned out to be this brown diamond weighing 7.46 carats. The park’s website indicates that the stone was the size of a jelly candy.

The man named his diamond Carine, after his fiancée.

– I’m so happy! All I can think about is telling my fiancée what I found, he said, as quoted by the park service.

Deputy park director Waymon Cox said Navas was likely helped by the rains that had previously fallen in the area.

“We periodically plow the exploration field to loosen the diamond-bearing soil and promote natural erosion,” he said. – Rain washes away the earth and exposes rocks, minerals and diamonds near the surface – added.

Carine’s diamond turned out the biggest a valuable stone registered in the park from 2020. The stone discovered a few years ago was 9.07 carats. It is the eighth largest diamond recorded since the park opened in 1972.

