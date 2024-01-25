USA closes 2023 with growth of 2.5% in the year and 3.3% in the last quarter

#USA #closes #growth #year #quarter

The world’s largest economy thus avoids the recession that many saw as inevitable, while the Federal Reserve gains a lot of room for maneuver after seeing inflation in the last quarter fall below 2%.

The US closed last year with growth above expectations, registering an annualized increase of 2.5% in 2023 and closing with 3.3% in the last quarter. Consumption was the main driver of this result, which contradicted market projections, both at the beginning of last year and for the last quarter of the year.

The expectation for the reading for the last three months of the year was 2%, a forecast that ended up being pulverized by the 3.3% recorded. This value is even above all forecasts considered in the Bloomberg survey, which clearly reflects the surprise it represented. In the previous quarter, the world’s largest economy had grown 4.9%.

Consumption was once again the main support for North American growth, with an increase of 2.8% in the quarter, in line with what had been recorded in the previous period. Public spending also gave a boost, rising 3.3%, while investment increased 1.9% in the non-residential component and 1.1% in the residential component, this in the quarterly reading.

Net exports showed less dynamism, although they closed the last quarter of the year with a positive contribution to GDP, adding 0.43 percentage points (pp).

The US thus avoids a recession that seemed certain at the beginning of 2023, given the fastest rise in interest rates in 40 years. This means increased room for maneuver for the Federal Reserve, which appears to have won the fight against inflation without precipitating a recession, at least for now – the latest market indicators suggest that the first quarter of this year could bring growth close to zero .

On the price side, the personal consumption expenditure index (PCE), the Fed’s reference measure for assessing inflation, fell to 1.7% in the quarter, while the underlying rate remained at 2%. Both values ​​are in line with the monetary authority’s medium-term objectives, although the total figures for the year still cause some apprehension: annual inflation in the USA was 2.7% in annualized terms, with the core em 3,2%.