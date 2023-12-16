USA, Giuliani sentenced to pay 148 million dollars: accusations against two officials regarding vote collection in Georgia are false

#USA #Giuliani #sentenced #pay #million #dollars #accusations #officials #vote #collection #Georgia #false

New York – Rudy Giulianiall-round lawyer from Donald TrumpHe will have to pay compensation of 148 million dollars to two polling workers in Georgia who sued him, because they were falsely accused of having distorted the 2020 presidential election. This was established by a federal court in Washington DC. The former mayor of New York, and one of the biggest supporters of fraud allegations, was a defendant in the defamation trial that opened on Monday. The two maids at the polls, Ruby Freeman e Wandrea ArShaye Moss, had argued in court how Giuliani’s accusations had destroyed their reputation, ending up subjecting them to a barrage of insults and threats. In 2020, Trump’s former lawyer released a video taken from an internal camera of a polling station in Fulton County, Georgia, to demonstrate how two women were fraudulently scanning ballotsto assign votes to Joe Biden. An investigation launched by the local administration had found no anomalies. A representative of the Georgia secretary of state’s office, run by a Republican, called the allegations “false and inconsistent.”

The popular jury, made up of eight people, reached the guilty verdict after approximately eight hours of deliberation. The lawyers of the two women had asked for a total compensation of 47 million dollars, almost 24 each, but the judge’s sentence was much heavier: 73 million dollars will go for the moral damage and emotional shock caused to the victims, to which is added 75 million for the incorrect behavior. There are, at the moment, no images of Giuliani’s emotional reaction when the sentence was read. The words spoken outside the court remain: “I am certain – declared the former mayor of New York – that an honest court will annul the decision”.

His lawyer has announced that he will do so appealbut the question everyone is now asking is only one: Does the former iron prosecutor have the money to pay the compensation? In reality we don’t know, nobody knows. The Washington Post itself had tried to shed light on Giuliani’s assets but found no information. Trump’s former lawyer has always refused to provide information, and the court would also be unaware of the amount of his wealth. He has always declared that he ended up broke, also due to a very expensive divorce. The apartment in Manhattan, near Central Park, worth 6.5 million dollars, was put up for sale in the summer and his former lawyer sued him for failure to pay 1.3 million in fees.

Trump brought him, in recent months, 350 thousand dollars through a political committee affiliated with the tycoon, and held a dinner with entry costing 100 thousand dollars at his resort in New Jersey to raise funds for his old friend. But the event doesn’t seem to have gone very well. In the final stages of the trial, one of the two women’s lawyers reminded the jurors how Giuliani continued to make appearances on TV, and had a contract as a regular guest for the right-wing network Newsmax. The filing bankruptcy loophole would not apply to this case. According to some jurists interviewed by the American media, defamation is not among the items covered by bankruptcy.