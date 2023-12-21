#USA #North #Korea #delivered #thousand #containers #ammunition #Russia

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

All news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be found HERE.

Directly 30 s.

Latest at the top

Latest below

Ukrainian Air Force: shot down 34 Russian drones

Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday that 34 kamikaze drones launched by the Russians were shot down last night.

A message on the Telegram social network said that the Russians had launched Shahed drones from occupied Crimea, Primorsk Akhtarsk in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory, and the Kursk region on the Ukrainian border.

In total, the Russians launched 35 drones in several waves, but the Ukrainians managed to shoot down 34 of them, the air force said.

USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia

North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia. This information is confirmed by satellite images, said US Ambassador to NATO Julian Smith.

“We have new information that North Korea has recently supplied Russia with additional weapons for use in the war against Ukraine. According to our data, it handed over more than a thousand containers with military equipment and ammunition to the Russian Federation,” Ukrinform quotes the ambassador.

The movement of containers from North Korea to Russia by cargo ships was recorded by satellites.

“We strongly condemn North Korea for handing over such weapons to the Russians, which will undoubtedly be used to attack the people of Ukraine, the cities of Ukraine, as well as in the further illegal war of the Russian Federation,” he emphasized.

The US ambassador to NATO also added that Washington assumes that North Korea wants to receive other military technologies from Russia in return. It is possible that Pyongyang will demand from Moscow fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, as well as equipment for the production of ballistic missiles.

North Korea is one of the countries that supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Above all, Pyongyang helps Moscow with weapons. However, this “help” has its drawbacks.

The occupiers themselves complain about the systematic defects of artillery shells from North Korea. Randomly selected ammunition with the same markings uses different powders and the powder bundles are of different weights.

Another update after

30 s.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$