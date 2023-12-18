USA: The first commercial trucks since the beginning of the war entered the Gaza Strip

#USA #commercial #trucks #beginning #war #entered #Gaza #Strip

“The delivery of not only humanitarian aid but also commercial goods that can be sold in stores and markets is a very important step in improving the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Mr Miller said the first private trucks entered on Saturday, with more arriving on Monday.

He did not elaborate on the amount or the operators, but said the trucks were mostly transporting food, which has been severely depleted since Israel laid siege to the area in response to an October 7 attack by Hamas.

The trucks entered through the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist militant group, and Egypt.

The United States has been Israel’s main backer, providing military supplies and diplomatic support, but has increasingly struggled to show it is working behind the scenes to address concerns about the war’s heavy toll on the Palestinians.

Israel also announced the opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to the Gaza Strip during a visit by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week.

Both the border crossing and the arrival of the commercial trucks were the result of intense diplomacy by US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mr Miller said.

“While this weekend’s wins are important, they are not enough,” Miller said.

“We will continue to work closely with the governments of Israel, Egypt and partner countries in the region to further increase humanitarian aid flows to the Gaza Strip and meet the needs of the Palestinians,” he added.

