Use Chat GPT Better: Comprehensive Guide with 14 Tips

Chat GPT has taken the world by storm – but some are struggling to get the chatbot to do what they want.

Business Insider asked AI enthusiasts how they interact with the chatbot so that it delivers the desired results.

Here are 14 tips for crafting the best Chat GPT prompts, from assigning a specific role to being polite.

Since its launch over a year ago, Chat GPT has seemingly become ubiquitous. At work, people have used the OpenAI product to develop code, create marketing materials, and design lesson plans. It has become so popular that companies are now hiring employees with Chat GPT skills to increase their profits. And in everyday life, people turn to the chatbot for help with losing weight, making appointments, and delaying the aging process.

But Chat GPT doesn’t always produce the desired results, and the technology can be prone to errors and misinformation. It all depends on the prompts that users enter in Chat GPT. “If you really want to generate something that is useful to you, you have to do more than just write a generic sentence,” says Jacqueline DeStefano-Tangorra, a consultant who uses Chat GPT to close new contracts.

Insider combed through AI research and asked AI enthusiasts, Chat GPT coaches, and workers who use the chatbot for tips on how to get Chat GPT to do what you want.

Here are 14 ways to write better Chat GPT prompts:

1. Assigns Chat GPT a specific role too

Chat GPT works best when you assign it a persona — a specific job role, for example — according to Jason Gulya, an AI council chair at Berkeley College who teaches clients how to use Chat GPT.

Rob Cressy, the founder of AI coaching firm GPT Leaders, advises Business Insider to use Chat GPT “like talking to an employee” to achieve specific goals or tasks.

To do this, Gulya suggests that users write a prompt that contains a specific, concrete description of the persona that the chatbot should take on. Start your prompt with “act as a professor” or “act as a marketer,” followed by a description of the desired outcome.

2. Be specific – and only give the bot one task at a time

Once you’ve assigned Chat GPT a role, you should design the prompt so that he can complete a single task, such as writing a 300-word cover letter or creating a recipe for a high-protein dinner. “Don’t ask for too much at once,” says Cressy.

If you’re a marketer and want Chat GPT to build an email list, Peggy Dean, an artist who runs a Chat GPT course for creatives, recommends creating what she calls a “power prompt,” a concise and detailed one Request.

When she asks Chat GPT to brief a marketing campaign, she says it would include target audiences, key features and calls to action. If she asks the chatbot to create an email list and calls to action, she would say:

“Imagine you are an email marketing expert and your customer is [eine Rolle]which is based on [Angebote] for [Zielgruppe] has specialized. Your goal is to build a robust email list [Ziel] to reach. Your customer uses [Plattform(en)]to reach your target group. Develop [Details oder Anzahl] ideal ideas for [Werbegeschenke oder Leadmagnete]that your customer can offer.”

Dean says it’s important to have a clear vision of what you hope to achieve.

3. Refine your prompts based on previous results

If Chat GPT’s response isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Cressy says you can build on the result by fine-tuning the initial prompt. He calls this process “peeling an onion.” “Don’t be afraid to refine your prompts,” says DeStefano-Tangorra. “If the initial output doesn’t meet your expectations, rephrase the prompt, add more detail, or clarify the context.”

If the answer to a prompt to “Chat GPT should suggest a good book” is too vague, refine it something like this: “As someone who loves crime novels with strong female protagonists, such as Agatha’s Miss Marple series Christie, can you recommend any other similar books I might like?”

4. Provide context

According to DeStefano-Tangorra, Chat GPT prompts should include contextual information such as historical information, user profiles, preferences, or other relevant details to guide the response. The more specific, the better.

Asking Chat GPT to “suggest dinner recipes” results in a generic output. DeStefano-Tangorra instead suggests changing the prompt to read: “As someone who enjoys trying new cuisines and has a particular love for spicy food, can you suggest an exciting menu for my next weekend get-together with friends?”

If you want to apply Chat GPT to your business, Cressy suggests creating a “best practices document” that includes details about who you are, what you do, and what your brand voice sounds like. This allows users to copy and paste the information into the chatbot when starting a new conversation.

Instead of asking Chat GPT to create a marketing strategy for me, the request should be: “I am [eine Rolle]die [der Zielgruppe] helps with business development. Our brand voice is friendly, positive, inspiring, brand safe and conversational. Create a marketing strategy that will help me build my brand on Facebook and Instagram using my podcast.”

5. Breaks down the desired outcome into a series of steps

While it’s best if prompts are specific and include context, writing a long prompt can be counterproductive, says Gulya. “In most cases, a long mega-prompt will not produce the desired result,” he said. To avoid this, Gulya suggests breaking the desired output into a series of steps.

This way, if the chatbot produces errors, the user can pinpoint what the chatbot may not understand. “This way you can review each step before moving forward and make course corrections if necessary,” says Gulya.

If the goal is to create a widely read blog post using Chat GPT, the user should ask the chatbot to first research which SEO terms are most likely to make the article appear at the top of search engine results. A separate prompt asks them to apply what they have learned to the blog post.

6. Ask Chat GPT for advice on how to improve the prompt

To ensure your prompts are as thorough as possible, Dean suggests asking Chat GPT what additional details it needs from you to produce the best output. To do this, Dean suggests adding a line to the prompt that follows this template: “If I [gewünschtes Ergebnis] “What prompts should I tell Chat GPT to get the best results?”

Once Chat GPT has generated an output, tell the chatbot what you like and don’t like about the output and ask it to “request additional results, edits or optimizations,” she said.

7. Prioritizes clarity and precision

DeStefano-Tangorra recommends that Chat GPT users explicitly outline their expectations in the prompt by adding precise words. “Clear and specific prompts lead to more relevant and useful responses,” she said.

The prompt “Compare and contrast using an oven versus a microwave to prepare a dinner” should be changed to “Can you compare and contrast the advantages and disadvantages of using a conventional oven versus a microwave to prepare a family meal?”

8. Uses a thesaurus

To write your prompt accurately, Anna Bernstein, prompt engineer at generative AI writing tool Copy.ai, recommends using a thesaurus to find the words that will increase your chances of getting what you want from the chatbot. “Don’t give up on a concept just because your first prompt didn’t produce the result you wanted,” Bernstein said. “Often finding the right word or phrase can unlock what you want.”

9. Pay attention to verbs

A thesaurus can help you find verbs that clearly express your intent. This way, the AI ​​has a better chance of fully understanding your requests, Bernstein said. She said a prompt that includes the phrase “summarize this” is more powerful than “rewrite this so it’s shorter.”

10. Be polite but direct

Although Chat GPT users can have different conversation styles, Gulya says he gets the best results when he converses with the AI ​​in polite, direct language – as if he were texting a friend. “It puts me in a more collaborative, flexible mindset,” he said.

When interacting with the chatbot to get advice on how college professors can improve their skills, for example, Gulya suggests writing flattering comments like, “You’re great at identifying the root causes of faculty members’ fears about artificial intelligence.”

After the chatbot spits out an answer you like, express your gratitude by saying something like, “That’s great. Thank you!”, followed by a request to revise his edition.

11. Speak with emotional language using Chat GPT

If talking to Chat GPT like a friend doesn’t produce the desired results, try adding emotion to your prompts. A study conducted by a team of researchers from Microsoft, William & Mary, and research centers in Asia found that adding phrases such as “This is very important for my career” and “you should be sure” to chat GPT prompts provides better answers.

Chat GPT users can also try prompts with phrases like “You should be sure,” “Take pride in your work and do your best,” and “Remember to take it one step at a time. Stay determined and keep moving forward.”

12. Checks and optimizes the tone and reading level of the text

If you’re using Chat GPT to create text or captions for social media posts, you’ll want to adjust your tone of voice to ensure the content resonates with your audience, says Ashley Couto, a marketer who uses the chatbot to reduce her workload .

Couto finds that the best marketing copy reads at a fifth or sixth grade level, which includes “short sentences and paragraphs, a colloquial tone, and simple language.” To achieve this, Couto recommends asking Chat GPT to “change the reading level and tone” after it spits out a response.

13. Feed Chat GPT with an outline

If you want Chat GPT to create longer posts, Couto suggests giving the AI ​​a specific structure and outline. She said the more specific you are in your instructions, the better the output will be. Here’s a prompt Couto uses to create a company blog:

“Write a 1000 word story in the first person that is structured as follows: 1. Capture attention, 2. Build suspense, 3. Resolve suspense, 4. Conclude with added value.

14. Include reference text

Does Chat GPT make up answers that are factually incorrect? If so, including passages from trusted sources in the prompt can help eliminate these hallucinations. OpenAI’s prompt guide suggests copying and pasting articles into Chat GPT and then asking the chatbot to answer questions based on those articles.

An example of a prompt that OpenAI offers is: “Use the specified articles, delimited by triple quotes, to answer questions. If the answer can’t be found in the articles, write ‘I couldn’t find an answer.’ Then paste the text from the article below, followed by the questions you want Chat GPT to answer.”

Read the original article in English here.