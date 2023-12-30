Used Merc for 170 million? If it’s an SLR, it’s easy

#Merc #million #SLR #easy

2023. december 30.

Author: Iván Zomborácz

Only 670 units of the SLR Roadster were made, it is no coincidence that there is such a frenzy surrounding it.

At Arizona Car Week, RM Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, which if you haven’t already wanted so much, read on and there’s a good chance you’ll feel the suffocating desire to own it by the end.

The SLR is the result of the joint work of Mercedes, AMG and McLaren, and all three parties put their own spin on it – and the end result was a very exciting mix of luxury and sportiness. Only 670 SLR Roadsters were produced between 2006 and 2008, so the open version is not common.

The block was milked by AMG, the 5.4-liter, supercharged V8 produces 626 horsepower, which is enough for 0-100 in 3.8 seconds, and is otherwise considered one of the best supercharged V8s in the world. Remember, this period was the renaissance of super sports cars, and technically the SLR was the Mercedes group’s answer to the challenges of the time.

The copy intended for auction was made for the American market, has 7,700 miles on the clock, is in immaculate condition, and the red leather interior reminiscent of the 300SLs is also impeccable. The car comes with factory accessories, such as a tarpaulin with accompanying bag, trickle charger, tool kit and a portable compressor, as well as all its service invoices. The value of the car was estimated between HUF 132 and 170 million.

If you don’t want to own one yet, check out the gallery!

Look at our gallery – 11 pictures

Mercedes McLaren SLR Roadster