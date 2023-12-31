Useful for Schmidt? Botafogo ‘returns’ Gabriel Pires to Benfica

#Schmidt #Botafogo #returns #Gabriel #Pires #Benfica

Practically two and a half years after his last game with an eagle on his chest, Gabriel Appelt Pires returns to Benfica after finishing his loan at Botafogo, from the Brasileirão. The player was on loan until December 31st and the initial idea was to remain on loan for another year, something that was approved by the Portuguese club. However, John Textor, president of Botafogo, wants to reformulate the squad for next season.

In this way, Gabriel’s adventure at Botafogo ended. It was the Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte that revealed the latest developments.

The 30-year-old player made 34 appearances for the Black and Whites in 2023, 13 as a starter, and scored two goals. After recovering from an injury, he became a starter in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

Before Botafogo, Gabriel played for Al Gharafa, from Qatar, also on loan. He has not counted for Benfica since the 2020/21 season, in which he participated in 32 games. In 2018/19 he cost almost ten million euros to the Reds’ coffers, coming from Leganés, in Spain, after being linked to Juventus.

