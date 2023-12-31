Useful for Schmidt? Botafogo ‘returns’ Gabriel Pires to Benfica

#Schmidt #Botafogo #returns #Gabriel #Pires #Benfica

Practically two and a half years after his last game with an eagle on his chest, Gabriel Appelt Pires returns to Benfica after finishing his loan at Botafogo, from the Brasileirão. The player was on loan until December 31st and the initial idea was to remain on loan for another year, something that was approved by the Portuguese club. However, John Textor, president of Botafogo, wants to reformulate the squad for next season.

In this way, Gabriel’s adventure at Botafogo ended. It was the Brazilian newspaper Globo Esporte that revealed the latest developments.

The 30-year-old player made 34 appearances for the Black and Whites in 2023, 13 as a starter, and scored two goals. After recovering from an injury, he became a starter in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

Before Botafogo, Gabriel played for Al Gharafa, from Qatar, also on loan. He has not counted for Benfica since the 2020/21 season, in which he participated in 32 games. In 2018/19 he cost almost ten million euros to the Reds’ coffers, coming from Leganés, in Spain, after being linked to Juventus.

Read Also: Tribute at Christ the Redeemer on the anniversary of Pelé’s death

Read Also: Brazil turns to Portugal after Ancelotti’s ‘denial’. Here are the 3 hypotheses

All News. By the Minute.
Seventh consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Also Read:  Zito Luvumbo shines again in Italy -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo leave 21 dead –
Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo leave 21 dead –
Posted on
A junior high school student was killed by cutting his neck and an internet celebrity offered to send his “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school with money!Being a classmate of a rich kid – Society – Zhongshi News Network
A junior high school student was killed by cutting his neck and an internet celebrity offered to send his “+9 godfather” to a prestigious school with money!Being a classmate of a rich kid – Society – Zhongshi News Network
Posted on
Russia Counterattacks Ukraine After Incident in Belgorod, Several Buildings Damaged
Russia Counterattacks Ukraine After Incident in Belgorod, Several Buildings Damaged
Posted on
Sabgal-Anicolor bets on the future at ProTeams
Sabgal-Anicolor bets on the future at ProTeams
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News