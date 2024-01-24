Users in Luleå were left completely alone – for several hours

#Users #Luleå #left #completely #hours

The incident occurred at one of Luleå Municipality’s group homes.

One of the users had planned to sleep over with a relative. But that visit was canceled and the night staff made sure the patient got to bed

However, that information never reached the morning staff. The person therefore lay all night and most of the day in his bed before it was discovered at 5 pm.

– What happened is serious and a measure that we are introducing immediately is that staff should knock on the doors of all users to see if they are at home at the time for their regular operations, says operations manager Mikael Bergström.

Reported to Ivo

The incident has been reported to the Inspectorate for Care and Care, Ivo. It is assessed as a serious misconduct and is investigated according to lex Sarah.

– Unit manager and staff at the group accommodation will review routines and what improvements need to be implemented, says Bergström.

The user, who normally has several operations during the day, got up himself when the staff arrived.