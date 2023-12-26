Users react to videos of Juan Guaidó (+ Video)

In the last few hours, Juan Guaidó, who, at the time, was president of the National Assembly and one of the leaders of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro, went viral for a video that was spread on social networks.

The images show the Venezuelan politician leaving a game of paddle tennis at a club in Miami, where he is under political asylum along with his family.

This unleashed a wave of posts on social network

Given this, the former leader of Voluntad Popular responded with the following publication: “Today they insist on appealing to what destroyed Venezuela, resentment (which is not exclusive to Chavismo, thanks to him they arrived) and today they accuse me of… playing sports?” .

On the other hand, political analysts related to the opposition supported Guaidó’s position, considering the fact that a campaign was generated against him for playing paddle tennis to be nonsense, as well as reaffirming the term “resentment” for this situation.

It should be noted that, recently, an article was published in which Juan Guaidó was accused of making an alleged payment to the El Venezolano TV platform with money that was supposedly destined for Venezuela.

